All the critters leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the end of September

The month of September is almost over and that means big things for Animal Crossing players. The new month brings new items, new events, new critters and more, so the countdown is officially on. Additionally, the next month brings an official look at the Roost update beyond the short teaser shown in the latest Nintendo Direct. The next month is going to be a big one, but there's still plenty to focus on in the meantime.
Critters come and go in Animal Crossing, always at the beginning of a month. There are new fish, sea creatures, and insects that arrive on the first day of every month, but to make space for them, others have to leave. Here's a list of the critters that are expected to leave at the start of the new month.
Critters leaving Animal Crossing when October arrives
There is a long list of fish that will be leaving in the month of October, so players should prioritize these before they leave. They represent some of the most lucrative fish in the game.
- Crawfish- 200 bells
- Soft-shelled turtle- 3,750 bells
- Sweetfish- 900 bells
- Salmon- 700 bells
- King salmon- 1,800 bells
- Nibble fish- 1,500 bells
- Piranha- 2,500
- Arowana- 10,000 bells
- Dorado- 15,000 bells
- Gar- 6,000 bells
- Arapaima- 10,000 bells
- Saddled bichir- 4,000 bells
- Clown fish- 650 bells
- Surgeonfish- 1,000 bells
- Butterfly fish- 1,000 bells
- Puffer fish- 250 bells
- Blue marlin- 10,000 bells
- Ocean sunfish- 4,000 bells
- Saw shark- 12,000 bells
- Hammerhead shark- 8,000 bells
- Great white shark- 15,000 bells
- Whale shark- 13,000 bells
- Suckerfish- 1,500 bells
Here are the bugs that are leaving after September.
- Tiger butterfly- 240 bells
- Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells
- Agrias butterfly- 3,000 bells
- Rajah Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells
- Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells
- Atlas moth- 3,000 bells
- Madagascan sunset moth- 2,500 bells
- Grasshopper- 160 bells
- Walker cicada- 400 bells
- Pondskater- 130 bells
- Diving beetle- 800 bells
- Giant water bug- 2,000 bells
- Rosalia batesi beetle- 3,000 bells
- Earth-boring dung beetle- 300 bells
- Goliath beetle- 8,000 bells
- Rainbow stag- 6,000 bells
- Walking leaf- 600 bells
- Mosquito- 130 bells
Finally, here are the deep sea creatures in Animal Crossing that are leaving.
- Sea grapes- 900 bells
- Sea urchin- 1,700 bells
- Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells
- Moon jellyfish- 600 bells
- Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells
Also Read
- Tiger prawn- 3,000 bells
- Horseshoe crab- 2,500 bells
- Flatworm-700 bells
Animal Crossing players are advised to make the best of the remaining few days of September and catch these critters while they still can!