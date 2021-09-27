All the critters leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the end of September

The month of September is almost over and that means big things for Animal Crossing players. The new month brings new items, new events, new critters and more, so the countdown is officially on. Additionally, the next month brings an official look at the Roost update beyond the short teaser shown in the latest Nintendo Direct. The next month is going to be a big one, but there's still plenty to focus on in the meantime.

Critters come and go in Animal Crossing, always at the beginning of a month. There are new fish, sea creatures, and insects that arrive on the first day of every month, but to make space for them, others have to leave. Here's a list of the critters that are expected to leave at the start of the new month.

Critters leaving Animal Crossing when October arrives

There is a long list of fish that will be leaving in the month of October, so players should prioritize these before they leave. They represent some of the most lucrative fish in the game.

Crawfish- 200 bells

Soft-shelled turtle- 3,750 bells

Sweetfish- 900 bells

Salmon- 700 bells

King salmon- 1,800 bells

Nibble fish- 1,500 bells

Piranha- 2,500

Arowana- 10,000 bells

Dorado- 15,000 bells

Gar- 6,000 bells

Arapaima- 10,000 bells

Saddled bichir- 4,000 bells

Clown fish- 650 bells

Surgeonfish- 1,000 bells

Butterfly fish- 1,000 bells

Puffer fish- 250 bells

Blue marlin- 10,000 bells

Ocean sunfish- 4,000 bells

Saw shark- 12,000 bells

Hammerhead shark- 8,000 bells

eyes_6064 @eyes_6064 Woot! Caught my first Hammerhead shark 🦈 in Animal Crossing 😱 Woot! Caught my first Hammerhead shark 🦈 in Animal Crossing 😱 https://t.co/AAUnGDtBsi

Great white shark- 15,000 bells

Whale shark- 13,000 bells

Suckerfish- 1,500 bells

Here are the bugs that are leaving after September.

Tiger butterfly- 240 bells

Emperor butterfly- 4,000 bells

Agrias butterfly- 3,000 bells

Rajah Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells

Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells

Atlas moth- 3,000 bells

Madagascan sunset moth- 2,500 bells

Grasshopper- 160 bells

Walker cicada- 400 bells

Pondskater- 130 bells

Diving beetle- 800 bells

Giant water bug- 2,000 bells

Trevor J. Mitchell @TJM613 every other insect in animal crossing: here's this nice little box with some dirt



the giant water bug: i found a bucket hope that works every other insect in animal crossing: here's this nice little box with some dirt



the giant water bug: i found a bucket hope that works https://t.co/4VHysENbr2

Rosalia batesi beetle- 3,000 bells

Earth-boring dung beetle- 300 bells

Goliath beetle- 8,000 bells

Rainbow stag- 6,000 bells

Walking leaf- 600 bells

Mosquito- 130 bells

Finally, here are the deep sea creatures in Animal Crossing that are leaving.

Sea grapes- 900 bells

Sea urchin- 1,700 bells

Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells

Moon jellyfish- 600 bells

Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells

Tiger prawn- 3,000 bells

Horseshoe crab- 2,500 bells

Flatworm-700 bells

Animal Crossing players are advised to make the best of the remaining few days of September and catch these critters while they still can!

