All 16 new villagers coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with update 2.0- How to unlock and invite them to your islands 

16 new villagers will make their way to Animal Crossing: New Horizons sooner rather than later. Out of these, eight are returning from previous iterations of the franchise, and eight have never been seen before.

However, there can only be 10 characters on your island at any point. To combat this problem, starting November 5, Nintendo will include new villagers in Series 5 Amiibo cards to make it easier for players to invite them to their islands.

The villagers received little attention during the Direct which concluded the other day. But their inclusion is hands down the biggest update New Horizons has received up to this point.

Meet all the new villagers coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It is important to note that the personality type of all new villagers is unconfirmed.

1) Sasha

Sasha (Image via Nintendo)

Sasha is a brand new blue rabbit villager and will be coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on November 5. She celebrates her birthday on May 19.

2) Ione

Ione (Image via Nintendo)

Ione is a brand new squirrel villager who will make her way to the fifth title in the long-running franchise via version 2.0. She celebrates her birthday on September 11.

3) Tiansheng

Tiansheng (Image via Nintendo)

Tiansheng is a brand new monkey villager. He celebrates his birthday on August 18, and his personality type is unconfirmed.

4) Shino

Shino (Image via Nintendo)

Shino is a new deer villager who will make her way to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on November 5. She celebrates her birthday on October 31st.

5) Marlo

Marlo (Image via Nintendo)

Marlo is a new hamster villager and celebrates his birthday on June 26.

6) Petri

Petri (Image via Nintendo)

Petri is a brand new mouse villager and will grace Animal Crossing with her presence on November 5, like every other new villager. She celebrates her birthday on October 23.

7) Cephalobot

Cephalobot (Image via Nintendo)

Cephalobot is a brand new robot Octopus villager. It celebrates its birthday on April 1.

8) Quinn

Quinn (Image via Nintendo)

Quinn is a brand new black eagle villager and his birthday is on January 20.

All Animal Crossing villagers returning from previous iterations

Chabwick (Lazy villager)

Zoe (Normal villager)

Ace (Jock villager)

Rio (Peppy villager)

Frett (Cranky villager)

Azalea (Snooty Villager)

Roswell (Lazy villager)

Faith (Normal villager)

How to unlock and invite new villagers?

As expected, players might be able to spot some of the new villagers roaming around their island. Furthermore, players might be able to spot them on mystery islands, where they can travel using Nook Miles.

As already mentioned, players will be able to invite new villagers to their islands using their respective Amiibo cards. All 16 villagers will have their unique Amiibo cards, which the players can redeem using the machine at Resident Services.

The Amiibo cards come in randomly-assorted packs of three or six cards, depending on the region. This makes obtaining the right Animal Crossing Amiibo cards quite a hassle.

