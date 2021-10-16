Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 adds fence customization and new K.K. Slider songs 

The Animal Crossing Direct that concluded yesterday was absolutely phenomenal. Nintendo announced not one, but over 15 updates and changes for the fifth entry for New Horizons.

The updates include the return of Brewster, Kapp'n, and other beloved characters, storage expansion, return of ordinances, pro camera app, paid DLC, and much more; set to arrive on November 5.

New update will allow players to cook food items (Image via Nintendo)

However, fence customization and a new list of K.K. Slider songs were two key highlights. Animal Crossing players have been asking the developers for fence customization ever since the title came out in March 2020.

Nintendo has finally responded and will add new fence types coupled with the ability to customize them to an extent. The following section will throw more light on the aforementioned updates.

Nintendo announces over 15 new updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The pro-construction license will enable players to upgrade from eight to a total of ten bridges and inclines on their islands.

Furthermore, Nintendo will add nine fence types:

Park fencing

Block fencing

Corrugated iron fencing

Large lattice fencing

Log wall fencing

Green bamboo fencing

Bamboo slats fencing

Log fencing

Frozen fencing

Animal Crossing players will be able to customize some of these fencing types, editing colors and patterns.

K.K. Slider has been an indispensable part of the Animal Crossing franchise since its inception, and the game will be incomplete without his music. Nintendo understands the role Slider has played and will add 12 new songs to his collection, including K.K. Break, Polka, Hip Hop, Fuge, Dub, Chorinho, Chillwave, Lovers, and more.

Nintendo will add nine fence types (Image via Nintendo)

K.K. Slider performs at the plaza every Saturday. However, for those who miss the opportunity and want to listen to him perform from the comfort of their homes, Nintendo will include a music box as a new furniture item.

Other Animal Crossing updates that were announced

Developers have added more storage space. This will allow players to keep 5,000 items instead of 2,400.

Ordinances will be returning sooner rather than later. Setting an ordinance will determine how a player wants to play the game, which more or less depends on their lifestyle.

Ordinances will be returning sooner rather than later (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo will add new hairstyles and reactions, something that has been on the card for a while now.

More importantly, players will be able to grow potatoes, tomatoes, sugarcane and wheat to make food items that can be consumed or placed on tables.

Also Read

Lastly, Animal Crossing will get its first paid DLC in the form of Happy Home Paradise. This will allow players to get to work and create vacation homes for other characters on the island.

As per the official announcement from Nintendo, the update will become available on November 5, 2021.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan