Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0-Brewster and the Roost, paid DLC, fence customization, storage expansion, and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct was absolutely spectacular and is the last free major content update. One of the most noteworthy omissions will finally make its way to players' islands next month. Brewster and the Roost will return to the fifth title in the long-running franchise after a long hiatus.

Fans already know that the Roost will be located inside the museum next to the Art Exhibit and will be added to the game via a new update that's coming on November 5.

The announcement was bigger than fans had initially anticipated, with additions like the return of Kapp'n and Katrina, permanent ladders, new customization options, ordinances, and a lot more.

Brewster and the Roost finally returns to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players will be able to enter the Roost via the museum and will also be able to encounter other villagers and players. A cup of coffee will cost 200 bells. Using amiibo cards, Animal Crossing players will be able to invite villagers of their choice who will also bring a plus one with them.

This will ensure that the cafe continues to run throughout the day and will enable players to have unique interactions and conversations.

A cup of coffee will cost 200 bells (Image via Nintendo)

Another beloved Animal Crossing character, Kapp'n, will also return and will take players across the island on his boat. And yes, he will sing sea shanties on the way. A round trip on his boat will cost 1,000 miles.

Kapp'n will take players to mysterious islands boasting special flora and fauna or an island with a different season or time of day.

Harv's island will undergo a massive expansion

Players will be able to donate bells in order to allow Harv to open up new shops from characters like Sahara and Kicks.

Players will also be able to customize furniture they can't on their own with the help of Cyrus. Plus, Katrina the fortune teller will finally return to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Kapp'n will take players to mysterious islands boasting special flora and fauna or an island with a different season or time of day (Image via Nintendo)

The update will mark the return of several beloved characters from the franchise, including the old mayor Tortimer. Harriet will also teach players some new hairstyles that will be added to the game on November 5.

Group stretching and ordinances

Players will be able to participate in group stretching exercises with other Animal Crossing characters using their Joy-Cons.

Another noteworthy feature returning from previous iterations is the concept of ordinances. Players can now issue ordinances that will determine the way they play the game.

Players will be able to participate in group stretching exercises with other Animal Crossing characters using their Joy-Cons (Image via Nintendo)

For instance, choosing the "early bird ordinance" will ensure that all characters on your island are up early in the morning.

The "early bird ordinance" will ensure that all characters on your island are up early in the morning (Image via Nintendo)

On the flip side, the "night owl" ordinance will ensure that characters are up late interacting with the player. In other words, players can set ordinances that correspond with their lifestyle, which is pretty neat.

Home services offered by Tom Nook in Animal Crossing have been upgraded

Players will now be able to customize their home's exterior to match their island landscape.

Animal Crossing players will now be able to hold 5,000 items (Image via Nintendo)

Storage expansion services have also been upgraded which will allow players to hold up to 5,000 items in their home storage in Animal Crossing.

New redeemable Nook Miles items along with the ability to cook is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo will add new Nook Miles redeemable items, which have been on the table for quite some time now.

Animal Crossing players will now be able to grab DIY recipes which will allow them to cook. Players will be able to combine ingredients like tomatoes, wheat, sugarcane, potatoes and carrots and more to make scrumptious food items including soup, sandwiches, cakes and more. They will be able to place them on the table and also consume them.

They will be able to place them on the table and also consume them (Image via Nintendo)

A pro decorating license will allow Animal Crossing players to add a ceiling and lighting to each room. Accent walls will be available, allowing players to have different designs on the same wall.

Bridges and inclines also increased

Players will now be able to place ten bridges and inclines. Nine fence types will also be added via the new update, including block, iron, and log wall fencing.

Finally, players will also be able to customize these, a feature Animal Crossing players have been asking for since the title's release.

Players will finally be able to customize fences (Image via Nintendo)

Players will be able to erect a storage shed anywhere on the island, which will allow them to access their storage from anywhere on the island.

Pro camera app and new reactions

The pro camera app will allow players to take pictures with other characters. The tripod mode will allow everyone to be a part of the picture, a feature that wasn't available earlier. This will allow players to capture memories from new perspectives and angles.

This will allow players to capture memories from new perspectives and angles (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo will add 11 new hairstyles and new reactions, including stretching, jamming, listening, saying cheese and many more.

New KK Slider songs and paid DLC

KK Slider's songs have been a hallmark of the Animal Crossing franchise. Nintendo is tweaking the game to include 12 more songs to the list, including KK Break and Polka.

Players will be able to enjoy the music from the comfort of their homes thanks to a new music box, which will be added as a furniture item.

Also Read

Nintendo also announced the arrival of the first paid DLC - Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo also announced the arrival of the first paid DLC - Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise. Players will be able to go to work and design vacation homes for villagers according to their whims and demands.

Edited by Ashish Yadav