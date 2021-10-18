Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0- Everything we know about the new cooking feature 

The recently concluded Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct was jam-packed with new content. It's safe to say that developers have more or less made up for an uneventful summer.

However, one of the most exciting features that were announced was to be the ability to grow crops to cook food items using DIY recipes. This is a feature that Animal Crossing patrons have been asking for since New Horizons came out in March last year.

How will the cooking feature work in Animal Crossing?

Nintendo will release a bunch of new vegetables and crops on November 5th, including potatoes, tomatoes, sugarcane, wheat, and carrots.

Furthermore, the cooking feature will also incorporate the already existing good items, including mushrooms, fruits and even pumpkins.

Growing newer crops seems to follow a similar pattern to those of flowers and pumpkins, implying they can be planted and watered. Once that's done, it will take a few days before they can be harvested.

Sadly, nothing in Animal Crossing comes free. Players will have to work hard to earn bells as the cooking feature is redundant until they purchase the "Be a Chef! DIY Recipes+" pack, which costs 2,000 bells.

This will contain a few readymade recipes, including a mushroom salad and veggie sandwich among others, which the players will learn instantly.

Once the players have gathered all the resources, they need to head to the stonework kitchen to cook the desired item, which isn't very different from crafting in Animal Crossing.

Players can consume the food item, or can place it on the table as a decorative item in their home or in the homes of other characters on the island.

Other noteworthy updates

As already mentioned, Direct has announced a ton of new content that will be added sooner rather than later.

One of the most noteworthy elements was the announcement of the return of some of the most beloved Animal Crossing characters, including Brewster, Katrina, and Kapp'n.

Nintendo also announced the first paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons as Happy Home Paradise. This will allow players to build dream vacation homes and resorts for characters on their islands.

It will cost $24.99. Nintendo also announced how the 2.0 update will be the last major free content update.

