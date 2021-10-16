Animal Crossing: New Horizons first paid DLC - Everything you need to know

The much-awaited Nintendo Direct took place, and the developers have a lot lined up for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While there are a lot of exciting free updates coming to the game, one of the most exciting updates is a paid one. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is introducing a paid DLC called Happy Home Paradise.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC will be available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons from November 5, 2021. However, fans can preorder the DLC as early as October 29, 2021.

Lottie's introduction in Animal Crossing: New Horizons may have been a hint at the paid DLC

Lottie is an Animal Crossing villager who was primarily known for her role in Happy Home Designer. Along with other characters, she was introduced in New Horizons during the Direct, and she brought the paid DLC with her.

Isabelle @animalcrossing

Create dream vacation homes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise!This paid DLC for [Announcement]Create dream vacation homes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise!This paid DLC for #AnimalCrossing : New Horizons arrives on 11/5 as paid DLC for $24.99, with preorders starting 10/29. Find out more: ninten.do/6015XxXo1 [Announcement]

Create dream vacation homes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise!This paid DLC for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons arrives on 11/5 as paid DLC for $24.99, with preorders starting 10/29. Find out more: ninten.do/6015XxXo1 https://t.co/b7NS8lkTEt

With the Happy Home Paradise feature, players can design dream vacation islands for characters on their island. Players can design either vacation homes or utility items for their characters, depending on their characters' wants.

Players can design a space for their characters to fit their aesthetic. To do so, players can alter the season and time on their island, apart from making changes to their character's home.

The new paid DLC has offered features such as polishing items. Usually, polishing items only enhances their appearance. However, in some cases, like that of flowers, polishing can add new effects, such as adding butterflies to the flowers.

Players can add new furniture items to their collection as and when they play the expansion. They can even alter the furniture present on their client's island if they feel that a new one will better suit the dream island's theme.

Overall, the Happy Home Paradise paid DLC seems to be a promising new addition to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and players cannot wait to get their hands on the feature.

Also Read

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise paid DLC will be available for $24.99 from October 29 (preorder) and will be available in the game from November 5, 2021.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar