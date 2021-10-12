Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct — Nook's Cranny update, return of Brewster and the Roost, and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct is around the corner, implying there's a lot of new content to look forward to.

Fans already know that Brewster and the Roost will return to the franchise after a long hiatus. However, it is unlikely that Nintendo will target a special Direct to talk about the return of the former.

Nook's Cranny receiving a new update is highly likely. It has been a staple of every iteration of the long-running franchise, and rumors suggest Nintendo is planning an upgrade.

Tune in for a livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct in October to learn more about the new content coming to your island in November.

Currently, the POI only has two upgrades. The store begins as Resident Services and is introduced as Nook's Cranny as players progress into the game.

It was later unlocked as a bigger building, which users have access to right now. However, this isn't an update but rather the progress they make.

Next Animal Crossing update to include a Nook's Cranny update

The leak was first shared by the credible Animal Crossing leaker Ninji, who data-mined the Roost update over a year ago.

Ninji (undefined) @_Ninji #ACdatamining 1.0.0 has a file for a “Seafood” Critterpedia page that’s supposed to contain 33 items; the only one actually in the released game is the manila clam.There’s a 3rd Nook’s Cranny referenced, but no details on features or upgrade requirements. #ACspoilers 1.0.0 has a file for a “Seafood” Critterpedia page that’s supposed to contain 33 items; the only one actually in the released game is the manila clam.There’s a 3rd Nook’s Cranny referenced, but no details on features or upgrade requirements.#ACspoilers #ACdatamining

Nook's Cranny served a bigger purpose in previous Animal Crossing titles and received scores of updates and substantial changes.

However, New Horizons is yet to witness anything similar, which more or less makes it evident that Nook's Cranny will receive an update in the coming weeks.

Leif is a popular character in the franchise and is currently an island visitor. In Animal Crossing: New Leaf, his shop was eventually taken over by Nook's Cranny, making him a permanent member resident.

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November.

Gamers can witness the same thing this time around, as it will give the developers an excuse to add newer items to Nook's Cranny.

On the flip side, the Able Sisters store hasn't received a significant update, and it is unlikely that it will in the coming weeks. However, new items are added to the store every now and then, which serves as a fresh addition.

Brewster and the Roost

The coffee addict has been on the charts for a really long time, and when Nintendo announced his arrival, fans went berserk.

The Roost will be located inside the museum (Image via Nintendo)

It is already known that the Roost will be located inside the museum next to the Art Exhibit. This opens doors for museum expansion as both POIs next to each other might not leave space for any other upgrade.

It is highly likely that Nintendo will also announce an update for the museum, apart from the Roost.

