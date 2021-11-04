Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Full list of Mario items and how to unlock them

Mario is admittedly the biggest franchise in gaming. However, within Nintendo, there are several popular franchises, including Animal Crossing. Nintendo has often used these brands to crossover and promote one of the games.
In this instance, Nintendo used Mario to boost Animal Crossing by adding several Mario items to New Horizons.
The Mario items in Animal Crossing are pretty popular, so many players have or would like to have them. Here's everything Mario-related in Animal Crossing and how to get those items.
Full list of Animal Crossing x Mario items and how to unlock
There are several items and clothing from the Animal Crossing x Mario crossover. Players can make an island entirely Mario-themed with these items.
Here is the full list, along with prices.
- 1-Up Mushroom 2,000 Bells
- Block 1,000 Bells
- Coin 350 Bells
- Fire Flower 1,500 Bells
- Floating Block 1,000 Bells
- Goal Pole 3,500 Bells
- Large Mushroom Platform 3,000 Bells
- Pipe 5,000 Bells
- Shell 700 Bells
- Small Mushroom Platform 1,000 Bells
- Super Mushroom 1,350 Bells
- Super Star 2,000 Bells
- Thwomp 3,000 Bells
- ? Block 1,350 Bells
- Luigi Hat 1,500 Bells
- Mario Hat 1,500 Bells
- Princess Peach Crown 12,000 Bells
- Wario Hat 1,500 Bells
- Luigi 'stache 1,200 Bells
- Mario 'stache 1,200 Bells
- Wario 'stache 1,200 Bells
- Luigi Outfit 2,400 Bells
- Mario Outfit 2,400 Bells
- Princess Peach Dress 6,000 Bells
- Wario Outfit 2,400 Bells
- Luigi Shoes 1,400 Bells
- Mario Shoes 1,400 Bells
- Princess Peach Shoes 2,400 Bells
- Wario Shoes 1,400 Bells
- Mushroom Mural 3,000 Bells
- Block Flooring 3,000 Bells
- Lakitu's Cloud Rug 1,500 Bells
- Yoshi's Egg Rug 1,500 Bells
The Super Mario crossover items in Animal Crossing can be purchased from the Nook Shop at any time. However, these items are subject to the "five items per day" rule and will be mailed to players later, so it isn't an instant purchase.
Players can buy them at any time and over multiple days, so it may take some time, but all of them can be purchased. These are not related to any season, so fans of Mario can enjoy it all year long.