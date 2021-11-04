Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Full list of Mario items and how to unlock them

Mario is admittedly the biggest franchise in gaming. However, within Nintendo, there are several popular franchises, including Animal Crossing. Nintendo has often used these brands to crossover and promote one of the games.

In this instance, Nintendo used Mario to boost Animal Crossing by adding several Mario items to New Horizons.

The Mario items in Animal Crossing are pretty popular, so many players have or would like to have them. Here's everything Mario-related in Animal Crossing and how to get those items.

Full list of Animal Crossing x Mario items and how to unlock

There are several items and clothing from the Animal Crossing x Mario crossover. Players can make an island entirely Mario-themed with these items.

Here is the full list, along with prices.

1-Up Mushroom 2,000 Bells

Block 1,000 Bells

Coin 350 Bells

Fire Flower 1,500 Bells

Floating Block 1,000 Bells

Goal Pole 3,500 Bells

Large Mushroom Platform 3,000 Bells

Pipe 5,000 Bells

Shell 700 Bells

Small Mushroom Platform 1,000 Bells

Super Mushroom 1,350 Bells

Super Star 2,000 Bells

Thwomp 3,000 Bells

A Thwomp from Mario in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

? Block 1,350 Bells

Luigi Hat 1,500 Bells

Mario Hat 1,500 Bells

Princess Peach Crown 12,000 Bells

Wario Hat 1,500 Bells

Luigi 'stache 1,200 Bells

Mario 'stache 1,200 Bells

Wario 'stache 1,200 Bells

Luigi Outfit 2,400 Bells

Mario Outfit 2,400 Bells

Princess Peach Dress 6,000 Bells

Wario Outfit 2,400 Bells

Luigi Shoes 1,400 Bells

Mario Shoes 1,400 Bells

Princess Peach Shoes 2,400 Bells

Wario Shoes 1,400 Bells

Mushroom Mural 3,000 Bells

Block Flooring 3,000 Bells

Lakitu's Cloud Rug 1,500 Bells

Yoshi's Egg Rug 1,500 Bells

Mostly Frequent Mario Facts @MarioMostly Gulliver from Animal Crossing has been to Ricco Harbor from Super Mario Sunshine. Gulliver from Animal Crossing has been to Ricco Harbor from Super Mario Sunshine. https://t.co/UQr5o6LeA6

The Super Mario crossover items in Animal Crossing can be purchased from the Nook Shop at any time. However, these items are subject to the "five items per day" rule and will be mailed to players later, so it isn't an instant purchase.

Isabelle @animalcrossing

Starting today, you can order Super Mario Bros. items from Nook Shopping! Try ordering 2 or more of the “Pipe" if you'd like to warp around your island. These items are not time limited and can be ordered at any time. #AnimalCrossing [Announcement]Starting today, you can order Super Mario Bros. items from Nook Shopping! Try ordering 2 or more of the “Pipe" if you'd like to warp around your island. These items are not time limited and can be ordered at any time. #SuperMario35 [Announcement]Starting today, you can order Super Mario Bros. items from Nook Shopping! Try ordering 2 or more of the “Pipe" if you'd like to warp around your island. These items are not time limited and can be ordered at any time. #SuperMario35 #AnimalCrossing https://t.co/03Omr3zpZl

Players can buy them at any time and over multiple days, so it may take some time, but all of them can be purchased. These are not related to any season, so fans of Mario can enjoy it all year long.

