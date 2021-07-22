How to get Mario items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One thing that Animal Crossing players were hoping for at E3 2021 was a Legend of Zelda crossover. Both are huge Nintendo properties and would've done well together.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen, more accurately, nothing happened at E3. While The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing didn't get a crossover, players hoping for an Animal Crossing crossover with other properties can get what they want here.

Earlier this year, Animal Crossing and Mario had a crossover, which makes sense. Mario is the most iconic gaming character of all time, and Animal Crossing is the most popular game right now. Mario is certainly their flagship character and would draw an audience to Animal Crossing.

There were several items and decorations added as part of the Mario crossover. Many people have made Mario-themed islands. Here's how to get some of the Mario items in Animal Crossing.

Mario x Animal Crossing. Image via Nintendo

Mario in Animal Crossing

There are several items and clothing from the Mario crossover. Here is the full list, along with prices.

1-Up Mushroom 2,000 Bells

Block 1,000 Bells

Coin 350 Bells

Fire Flower 1,500 Bells

Floating Block 1,000 Bells

Goal Pole 3,500 Bells

Large Mushroom Platform 3,000 Bells

Pipe 5,000 Bells

Shell 700 Bells

Small Mushroom Platform 1,000 Bells

Super Mushroom 1,350 Bells

Super Star 2,000 Bells

Thwomp 3,000 Bells

? Block 1,350 Bells

Luigi Hat 1,500 Bells

Mario Hat 1,500 Bells

Princess Peach Crown 12,000 Bells

Wario Hat 1,500 Bells

Luigi 'stache 1,200 Bells

Mario 'stache 1,200 Bells

Wario 'stache 1,200 Bells

Luigi Outfit 2,400 Bells

Mario Outfit 2,400 Bells

Princess Peach Dress 6,000 Bells

Wario Outfit 2,400 Bells

Luigi Shoes 1,400 Bells

Mario Shoes 1,400 Bells

Princess Peach Shoes 2,400 Bells

Wario Shoes 1,400 Bells

Mushroom Mural 3,000 Bells

Block Flooring 3,000 Bells

Lakitu's Cloud Rug 1,500 Bells

Yoshi's Egg Rug 1,500 Bells

Mario in Animal Crossing. Image via YouTube

The Super Mario related items in Animal Crossing can be purchased in the Nook Shop. These items are subject to the five-items per day rule and will be mailed to players, so it isn't an instant purchase.

