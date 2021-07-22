How to get Mario items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One thing that Animal Crossing players were hoping for at E3 2021 was a Legend of Zelda crossover. Both are huge Nintendo properties and would've done well together.
Unfortunately, that didn't happen, more accurately, nothing happened at E3. While The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing didn't get a crossover, players hoping for an Animal Crossing crossover with other properties can get what they want here.
Earlier this year, Animal Crossing and Mario had a crossover, which makes sense. Mario is the most iconic gaming character of all time, and Animal Crossing is the most popular game right now. Mario is certainly their flagship character and would draw an audience to Animal Crossing.
There were several items and decorations added as part of the Mario crossover. Many people have made Mario-themed islands. Here's how to get some of the Mario items in Animal Crossing.
Mario in Animal Crossing
There are several items and clothing from the Mario crossover. Here is the full list, along with prices.
- 1-Up Mushroom 2,000 Bells
- Block 1,000 Bells
- Coin 350 Bells
- Fire Flower 1,500 Bells
- Floating Block 1,000 Bells
- Goal Pole 3,500 Bells
- Large Mushroom Platform 3,000 Bells
- Pipe 5,000 Bells
- Shell 700 Bells
- Small Mushroom Platform 1,000 Bells
- Super Mushroom 1,350 Bells
- Super Star 2,000 Bells
- Thwomp 3,000 Bells
- ? Block 1,350 Bells
- Luigi Hat 1,500 Bells
- Mario Hat 1,500 Bells
- Princess Peach Crown 12,000 Bells
- Wario Hat 1,500 Bells
- Luigi 'stache 1,200 Bells
- Mario 'stache 1,200 Bells
- Wario 'stache 1,200 Bells
- Luigi Outfit 2,400 Bells
- Mario Outfit 2,400 Bells
- Princess Peach Dress 6,000 Bells
- Wario Outfit 2,400 Bells
- Luigi Shoes 1,400 Bells
- Mario Shoes 1,400 Bells
- Princess Peach Shoes 2,400 Bells
- Wario Shoes 1,400 Bells
- Mushroom Mural 3,000 Bells
- Block Flooring 3,000 Bells
- Lakitu's Cloud Rug 1,500 Bells
- Yoshi's Egg Rug 1,500 Bells
The Super Mario related items in Animal Crossing can be purchased in the Nook Shop. These items are subject to the five-items per day rule and will be mailed to players, so it isn't an instant purchase.