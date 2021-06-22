Animal Crossing player leaves the internet gushing after creating sanctum dedicated to Mario

Animal Crossing and Mario are perhaps two of the biggest franchises in Nintendo's garage.

Since the latter's inception, the Italian plumber, his friends, and his relatives have appeared in different titles, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The franchises came together once again when Nintendo included Mario-themed furniture items in Animal Crossing, which became an instant hit.

Since then, Reddit users and Animal Crossing players have shared glimpses of their islands, boasting scrumptious island designs based on the Mushroom Kingdom native.

One Redditor, however, took things to a whole new level by creating a sanctum dedicated to Mario.

The Redditor created an entire room dedicated to Mario (Image via u/NintendoPlanet)

u/NintendoPlanet shared glimpses of his island dedicated to Mario on r/AnimalCrossing and has left the internet buzzing for more such crossovers. Animal Crossing player has dedicated an entire room to Mario and has included several items from the crossover, including paintings, books, and many others.

Animal Crossing allows its honest patrons to customize some of the in-game items, giving them unique design codes. The Reddit user took a long time to customize and showcase items associated with Mario for the last 40 years.

Their creation also pays tribute to Animal Crossing: New Horizons' customizing capabilities, allowing players to create an island of their dreams.

Animal Crossing player creates a room full of Mario collectibles

The room includes many items from the world of Mario, including a Super Mario wallpaper. The computer screen in the room has a screensaver of Super Mario Sunshine.

The paintings in the room highlight characters like Super Star, Bowser, Toad, and many more, with the magazines boasting images of these characters.

The Animal Crossing player created unique Mario designs (Image via u/NintendoPlanet)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has made it possible for players to include items and archives from other titles. Players have made the most of it, delving into titles like The Legend of Zelda, Pokemon, and Mario.

These players also inspire others to take a different route to create an Animal Crossing island inspired by a range of other titles.

