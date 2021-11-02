Animal Crossing: New Horizons Turkey Day - All recipes and available items

Turkey Day is coming soon for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. The Thanksgiving Day celebration will take place on November 25, the same day as this year's holiday. Turkey Day will change a lot for the island and will bring in new activities and items to look forward to. Here's what Animal Crossing players can expect from the holiday.

Turkey Day in Animal Crossing: A complete guide

During Turkey Day, players' islands and the villagers on them will undergo a few changes. Here's what players will experience when November 25 arrives:

Franklin the Turkey will appear near Resident Services wearing a chef hat.

A cooking table with cookware and ingredients will be set up outside Resident Services.

Dining tables and other holiday decorations will be set up for the festivities.

Villagers will put on themed hats, carry food and drinks and gather around the plaza.

Special Thanksgiving music will play all day.

The main event for Turkey Day is with Franklin, the chef. During the event, Animal Crossing players can talk to him, which will unlock recipe instructions for four different Thanksgiving recipes.

Animal Crossing players can then locate the appropriate ingredients and make these recipes. Bringing them back to Franklin will unlock Turkey Day DIY recipes and items. Each recipe has a secret item that can be added to make it special and result in a reward from Franklin.

These are the four Animal Crossing recipes:

Clam Chowder - 3 manila clams. The secret ingredient is 1 scallop

Pumpkin pie - 1 orange pumpkin, 1 green, white, or yellow pumpkin. The secret ingredient is two other pumpkins

Gratin - 1 mussel, 1 flat, round, skinny mushroom or an oyster. The secret ingredient is dungeness crab

Fish Meunière - 1 sea bass, 1 olive flounder, dab or red snapper. The secret ingredient is barred knifejaw

These recipes will unlock four new Turkey Day Set items that are otherwise uncraftable. These include the Turkey Day Rug, Turkey Day Wall, Turkey Day Flooring and the Cornucopia.

There are tons of Turkey Day items available. Image via Nintendo

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There will also be eight DIY recipes available during the event which players can get and craft.

Edited by Danyal Arabi