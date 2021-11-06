How to invite new villagers to your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update dropped a day early, much to the delight of the players. All new additions, including the paid DLC, went live yesterday. Brewster, the Roost, Katrina, Gyroids, island ordinances, and all the rest of the amazing new features were added to the game, and many players have already been enjoying them.

Alongside the returning villagers, though, there were also several brand new villagers joining the already expansive New Horizons roster. There are a total of 16 villagers arriving, with eight of them making their Animal Crossing debut.

Here's how to add them to the island.

All new villagers from the 2.0 update and how to add them to an Animal Crossing island

The following villagers have been added in the 2.0 update and are making their franchise debut in New Horizons:

Sasha

Ione

Tiansheng

Shino

Marlo

Petri

Cephalobot

Quinn

The primary method of getting these brand new villagers on the island is to wait. They will eventually visit the island and the campsite, so players can just keep an eye out for them.

Villagers will eventually visit the campsite (Image via Nintendo)

The other main method is to visit Mystery Islands, through the help of Luna and their Nook Miles, to find the villagers and invite them from there. The islands are random, but this is a faster way of finding new villagers than waiting for them to appear.

The third method is the only costly one: Amiibo cards. Animal Crossing released the fifth series of Amiibo cards for New Horizons alongside the 2.0 update. These cards are the only way to ensure a villager comes to an island.

However, it should be noted that the Series 5 Animal Crossing Amiibo Cards do come in randomly assorted packs of three or six cards, depending on the region they're bought in. This could make finding the appropriate villagers a difficult task.

Either way, there are three methods to inviting these brand new villagers to an island. The only downside is that there's a finite amount of space for villagers on an Animal Crossing island. Incumbent villagers may have to leave to make room.

