Animal Crossing: New Horizons cooking recipes coming with update 2.0

There are several new cooking recipes available in the 2.0 update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Cooking has been totally revamped and tons of new items have been added. Additionally, new crops have been added, further diversifying the cooking and eating in the game. It's a quality of life update that is sure to enhance the gameplay and make Animal Crossing players more than happy.

There are currently several new DIY recipes for cooking, but more will likely be added in the coming days as the update is fully rolled out and more players download it.

Here's what players can expect to cook in the new 2.0 update.

New cooking DIY recipes and crops in the Animal Crossing 2.0 update

Several confirmed recipes were featured in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, including:

Flour- five wheat

Mushroom salad- 1 round mushroom, 1 flat mushroom, 1 skinny mushroom

Veggie sandwich- 1 tomato, 1 carrot, 2 flour

Kelly Lianne @kellylianneart Happy Animal Crossing 2.0 Update Day!!



I’m SUPER excited to get all the cooking recipes! Here’s a Lily latte I drew a couple of months ago to celebrate! 🐸☕️✨ Happy Animal Crossing 2.0 Update Day!! I’m SUPER excited to get all the cooking recipes! Here’s a Lily latte I drew a couple of months ago to celebrate! 🐸☕️✨ https://t.co/YNCVDzxMrd

Those were the only recipes shown, but there are also several more DIY recipes available to players for items like:

Soups

Sandwiches

Cakes

Bread

Salads

Fish

Seaweed soup

Apple smoothies

Grilled sea bass with herbs

Organic bread

Organic bread is also a new recipe for players to try (Image via Nintendo)

It's safe to say that cooking is going to be a lot more fun with at least 20 new recipes to enjoy. Several of these recipes will also feature new crops that could not be grown previously, including:

Tomatoes

Sugarcane

Potatoes

Wheat

These are the confirmed new crops that can be grown by players (and sometimes purchased from Leif's shop) and used in recipes. For example, the tomato is necessary for the veggie sandwich recipe, so Animal Crossing players will need to grow or buy that.

Dan's Nintendo Feed 🍂 @TheNintendoFeed



☕️ Brewster and The Roost

🐸 Kapp’n and Mysterious Islands

🏡 Storage Upgrades

📝 Ordinances return from New Leaf

🥘 Cooking with Cooking DIY Recipes



‼️ WAY TOO MUCH to mention in one tweet! IT’S EARLY! The #AnimalCrossing : New Horizons Version 2.0 Update is AVAILABLE NOW!☕️ Brewster and The Roost🐸 Kapp’n and Mysterious Islands🏡 Storage Upgrades📝 Ordinances return from New Leaf🥘 Cooking with Cooking DIY Recipes‼️ WAY TOO MUCH to mention in one tweet! IT’S EARLY! The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Version 2.0 Update is AVAILABLE NOW!☕️ Brewster and The Roost🐸 Kapp’n and Mysterious Islands🏡 Storage Upgrades📝 Ordinances return from New Leaf🥘 Cooking with Cooking DIY Recipes‼️ WAY TOO MUCH to mention in one tweet! https://t.co/efiCRFwyqD

As with other growable items, there will be native items to the island and others that will need to be bought from shops, like Leif's, or gotten from other islands the same way non-native species of flowers can be acquired. Pretty soon, entire islands will be filled with new crops.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update is live, as Nintendo decided to release it an entire day early.

Edited by R. Elahi