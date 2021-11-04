How to get Redd on your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island

Redd, an Animal Crossing villager, has sole ownership of the art game in New Horizons. The unfortunate part about this is that he tries to sell fraudulent art to players. In fact, even the first painting he offers (which is real) is wildly overpriced. Regardless of how unfortunate it is, Redd remains the sole art salesman.

Following the 2.0 update, which arrived early to the delight of Animal Crossing players, Redd's appearances will be a bit different. He used to be a traveling villager who would show up on the island occasionally. That's no longer the case. Here's how to get Redd in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Where to find Redd in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Following the 2.0 update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are tons of changes and new additions. One of the most significant changes coming to the game is the massive expansion to Harv's Island, where several new shops will be opening up.

Redd will be the proprietor of one of those shops. Alongside him, these villagers will also be opening new shops, as well:

Leif

Katrina

Savannah

Kicks

Harriet

Tortimer

Reese and Cyrus

These shops won't immediately be available when players open Animal Crossing after the update. Here are the steps players must take to unlock them.

Head to the airport Take a trip over to Harv's Island Find the appropriate Gyroid Talk to Lloid and donate 100,000 bells

Each shop will require 100,000 bells to open up, so it may take quite a bit of time to complete this. Either way, players should prioritize the shop they want. In this case, that's Redd. It should be noted that Lloid won't outright say "Redd's Art Shop" or "Leif's Botanical Garden" or anything like that.

Lloid will take donations from players to set up the new shops. Image via Nintendo

Players will get a more vague description, but for Redd, it's pretty straightforward. Lloid will mention a "legitimate art dealer," which isn't accurate but applies to Redd's shop nonetheless. After the requisite bells are donated, Redd will be there permanently.

Edited by Danyal Arabi