Nintendo's data reveals Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the second-highest selling title

Nintendo caught the attention of the internet today as it released the much-awaited update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons a day early. Furthermore, official information revealed shows that Nintendo has sold a staggering 92.87 million Switch consoles to date.

- 8.3m units sold in the past six months

- increased profits ($1.86b) compared to last year ($1.5b)

- Switch sales forecast has been cut due to the global chip shortage (25.5m -> 24m)



The company has also updated its data for top-selling titles. The latest numbers show Animal Crossing: New Horizons as the second-highest selling game for Switch, behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Given Mario Kart's rich legacy, those numbers shouldn't be surprising. But New Horizons was released in 2020. The title's meteoric success is nothing short of an industry milestone.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a wildly successful Nintendo title

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has pushed sales of the Nintendo Switch console since its release, given its immense popularity. Data showed that 8.3 million units of the Switch were sold in the last six months. Furthermore, Nintendo moved approximately 34.85 million units of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, making it the second highest-selling title.

Something to take note of: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has now beaten Mario Kart Wii in sales numbers and is the top-selling game on Switch



Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes second to Nintendo's best-selling title, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which has sold a staggering 38.74 million units. The data further revealed 12.21 million units of Ring Fit Adventure sold, impressing Switch enthusiasts.

Launched in 2019, Ring Fit Adventure is an exercise action role-playing game. The demand for this title was propelled during the COVID-19 lockdown when gyms and activity centers were shut.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons receives much-awaited update

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Animal Crossing: New Horizons enthusiasts, as the game finally received its much-awaited update a day early. After a crushing disappointment during E3 2021, fans had nearly given up hope.

But Nintendo came through wonderfully. During Direct 2021, held on October 15, 2021, exclusively for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, developers announced many new features with the subsequent update. Some features include Brewster and The Roost, along with others.

