How to get the Dialga & Palkia Nintendo Switch Lite Edition

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are on the way with a special edition Nintendo Switch Lite.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is labeled the Dialga & Palkia Edition. It showcases the two Legendary Pokemon from the Generation IV remakes on the back of the handheld console.

There is no doubt that Pokemon fans want to get their hands on this special Nintendo Switch Lite that commemorates the upcoming Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Many retailers will have it available come November 5, 2021.

The Dialga & Palkia Edition Nintendo Switch Lite

A promotional image for the Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition (Image via Nintendo)

Per Nintendo, this Nintendo Switch Lite that features Dialga and Palkia is the first version of the system to have a metallic gray body with black buttons. It then has a silver and gold line art of the Legendary Pokemon.

The MSRP retail value of the Nintendo Switch Lite is $199.99, and it releases on November 5, 2021. Pre-orders in the US appear to be no longer available for the console with only a couple of days left.

There are still some retailers with pre-orders for the device in the UK, but there are a handful with a higher price than its MSRP value because of how popular the Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition has proven to be.

If you are in an area of the world where the console cannot be pre-ordered, you'll have to buy it directly on November 5. This could be tough if there seems to be a large volume of buyers.

The following retailers are your best bet when it comes to buying the Dialga & Palkia Edition Nintendo Switch Lite:

Nintendo

Amazon

Target

Walmart

Best Buy

GameStop

Very (UK)

Game (UK)

Smyths (UK)

Argos (UK)

Currys (UK)

John Lewis (UK)

Hopefully, these aren't as hard to come by as some recent console releases such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The popularity of Pokemon these days may result in just that, however.

Keep your eyes peeled at the above retailers on November 5 and try your best to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch Lite before Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release on November 19, 2021.

