How to download the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update has arrived a day early, much to the pleasant surprise of eagerly waiting players. All the new features that players were looking forward to, and a few surprise additions, are now available to download and here's how to do it.

Downloading the new Animal Crossing 2.0 update

Since the update is a free content update, players don't have to visit a store or make any other purchases, unless they are purchasing the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Here's what to do if players want the update to download:

Open the Nintendo Switch to the home screen Navigate to the eShop and open it Select the profile for the update. It's free, so if players select the wrong profile, it can be done again on the correct one Search for Animal Crossing: New Horizons Since the game is already purchased, it should say update Select to update Wait the amount of time it recommends and don't select the "Open Software" option, this will cancel the download Enjoy!

While many Nintendo Switch users enjoy the auto-download feature, it may not have been downloaded since it's a relatively brand new (less than 12 hours old) update.

When it comes to the paid DLC, there are two main methods to download it. One involves the new Nintendo Switch online expansion pass. Players can navigate to the eShop and select the new expansion and sign up. This will give players a lot more besides the DLC itself.

The expansion pass has N64 games, Sega Genesis games, and the new Animal Crossing DLC (Image via Nintendo)

The other option is to search for it on the eShop. It will cost about $25 USD to purchase. Once it is purchased, players will be awarded their Nintendo gold points and it will begin downloading. Again, it is very important to wait until the update is fully installed before opening the software. Opening it beforehand will cancel the ongoing download.

Edited by Atul S