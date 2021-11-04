Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update allows players to explore in first person

Nintendo surprised players by releasing the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update a day earlier than initially announced. The update is available for download today instead of tomorrow and players are already diving in and finding out all the little details that weren't covered in the Nintendo Direct last month.

One new detail involves the use of the camera inside a player's house, and how it opens up a feature that has been missing from the game until now. Animal Crossing players can now enter first-person view inside their homes to show off their designs, items and more.

To enter first-person view, players have to be inside their house. This can't be done outside on the island, but it allows players to get a unique view of their home and makes giving tours even better. First-person view is something many players have asked for as a feature in the game. Animal Crossing was designed as a third person game, but they seem to have followed Rockstar Games' shoes and added first-person mode later on, much like GTA 5.

The method to open the new first person view is to use the camera. Players can enter their home and open up the pro camera. They need to be facing the wall and zoom all the way in and the camera will go past their head and function as if it were the player's own eyes.

The camera is key to using this new feature. Image via Nintendo

They can then move around and change the angle and look at everything inside the room from a first person point of view. It allows Animal Crossing players to show off the more subtle details of their interior decorating and get a better look at items they have in their home.

The Animal Crossing 2.0 update is full of big additions, but it's the smaller additions like these that are going to surprise players as they were undocumented. The update is available right now from the Nintendo eShop.

