Fortnite Chapter 3 subtly teased by Epic Games co-founder

There has been a fair bit of speculation about the upcoming season of Fortnite, and now Epic Games VP and co-founder Mark Rein has further added to the mystery with a cryptic tweet.

Generally, one would expect that Chapter 2 would go from Season 8 to Season 9 and finish with Season X, much like Chapter 1 did. However, there were fan theories about Epic Games skipping the last two seasons and going straight to Chapter 3 once Chapter 2 Season 8 ends.

There's been a decent amount of information floating around which seems to back it up too. An Epic Games employee accidentally told a player the current chapter will go on until December. Also, there are many little hints in the game saying that Chapter 3 is coming extremely soon. And now, the Epic Games co-founder has added more fuel to the fire.

Epic Games co-founder adds to Fortnite Chapter 3 speculation

One Fortnite player, having had enough of the hints, teases and rumors, wanted a straight answer. The user took to Twitter to plead with Epic CCO Donald Mustard and VP/co-founder Rein for answers.

There will be season 9 chapter 2, or 19.00 is 3 chapter?



Rein responded, but it's doubtful whether his response was what the initial poster was looking for. He remained coy and vague with his response, so the answer remains unclear.

With this information, it can safely be assumed that players won't know the truth until the current season ends. This season will last about another month before it ends, and there's certain to be promotional materials and other news coming out about the next season.

Official promotional materials will be coming soon and they will tell the truth. Image via Epic Games

Eventually, Epic will begin teasing and advertising it, and they probably won't be able to hide whether it'll either be Chapter 2 Season 9 or Chapter 3 Season 1. It does seem very likely that they are forgoing Fortnite Seasons 9 and X for Chapter 2, but as Rein said, time will tell whether or not that's the case.

