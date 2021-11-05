Top 5 Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins that ended up disappointing players

The Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 had a lot of skins in it, but not all of them were well-received by fans. Skins like Carnage or Torin were pretty well-liked across the board since Carnage is a collaboration and Torin was a unique original concept.

However, there were a few skins that players ended up not liking as much from this Battle Pass.

Disappointing Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins

5) Charlotte

While this skin benefits from having unlockable styles (though it takes a ton of battle stars to get to), this skin is rather underwhelming. It's fairly basic and it doesn't seem to have taken much time or thought to design. The customizable options do help a lot, but the base skin is pretty disappointing.

Gianontess (Yira) @Gianontess Is it bad that I absolutely HATE the base Charlotte skin (Fortnite) but LOVE the ghostly style? Is it bad that I absolutely HATE the base Charlotte skin (Fortnite) but LOVE the ghostly style?

4) Fabio Sparklemane

This skin was definitely hit or miss with fans. Fortnite took a swing by adding a sparkling unicorn cereal mascot and it didn't land well with everyone. He also has customizable styles, but they only change the color scheme. Fabio wasn't well liked by players this season, with one actually saying that it's the worst skin they've ever seen.

Ghosty @Ghost_Fox115 The battle pass this season is actually pretty bad

The only skins that are good is Charlotte, Toona Fish, whatever the chick with the Cape name is and Carnage

Sparklemane is horrible worst skin I've ever seen

And Kor is a little eh her coat style is pretty good

J.B is alright The battle pass this season is actually pretty badThe only skins that are good is Charlotte, Toona Fish, whatever the chick with the Cape name is and CarnageSparklemane is horrible worst skin I've ever seenAnd Kor is a little eh her coat style is pretty goodJ.B is alright

3) Toona Fish

Compared to the other season's customizable skins, Toona Fish is entirely disappointing. Changing the color is cool, but that's the only thing that changes, and the paint bottles are a little more difficult to find than the alien artifacts from last season. Toona Fish is a basic skin, and that doesn't help its cause either.

2) Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande was not a Battle Pass skin and was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7, but she was added as an NPC later in Chapter 2 Season 8. She also got new variant skins during this season that spent a long time in the Item Shop, and the design was not that great. Many players didn't like the Grande skin anyway.

Bifrost Milan @ohmilann bro the ariana grande skin is so bad 🤣😭 bro the ariana grande skin is so bad 🤣😭

1) Cube Queen

The Cube Queen was a highly anticipated skins this season, since it was the secret skin. Players didn't know what it would look like until it was recently released by Fortnite and it hasn't been a success. The Cube Queen has caused many players to express their desire for something else to have been the secret skin this season.

Richard @jagddoga @FortniteGame I really don't care for the cube queen and her styles... I feel like a jerk but it's just a really bad skin 😬🙄 @FortniteGame I really don't care for the cube queen and her styles... I feel like a jerk but it's just a really bad skin 😬🙄

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Were these Fortnite skins disappointing? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by R. Elahi