How to get more Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Villagers form one of the most integral parts in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They are the sentient characters who reside on every New Horizons player's island. Now, since these villagers have their own set of characteristics, players may prefer which villagers they would like to keep on their island.

Naturally, one of the most frequently asked questions for Animal Crossing beginners is how they can invite more villagers to move into their island. Here are some of the most commonly used methods that players invite villagers to stay on their New Horizons island.

Animal Crossing players use several methods to invite villagers to move into their island

1) From a friend's island

ACNH players may often be very fond of villagers on their friend's island and may want them to shift to their island. The easiest way to do this is to convince them to leave the friend's island, but players will require their friend's help for the same.

Skyler @skylerchui #ACNH #acnhfanart Me at my friend’s island ready to kidnap Joey so he will be my villager #AnimalCrossing Me at my friend’s island ready to kidnap Joey so he will be my villager #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #acnhfanart https://t.co/YEMlOvr2jx

The friend must convince the villager to leave their island, and when they are packing their boxes, the player must speak with the villager, convincing them to move into their island. If successful, the villager will show up on their island the very next day.

2) Amiibo cards

Amiibo cards are one of the most trending ways in which players can get an ACNH villager of their choice to move into their island. Once they have obtained the amiibo card, players must scan the same at Nook's Stop, which will invite them to shift to the player's island.

Mart8ndo🍄 @mart8ndo Early today, i was scaned my amiibo cards to the Nook Stop. I scaned Isabelle's card expecting nothing, and this happened... #AnimalCrossing Early today, i was scaned my amiibo cards to the Nook Stop. I scaned Isabelle's card expecting nothing, and this happened... #AnimalCrossing https://t.co/65riowf7dy

The villager will appear at the campsite on the player's island the next day, and if there is space available, they can begin the moving-in process that day itself.

3) Time travel

Although time travel is one of the most debated topics in Animal Crossing, players often use this feature to collect more villagers for their island. They need to travel back and forth to look for villagers with a thought bubble hovering over their heads.

If it is the villager players wish to keep on their island, they must go and initiate a conversation with them. In this process, they can encourage the villager to move into their island, and if the villager agrees, they will move in the next day.

One of the most important things to keep in mind while looking for villagers to invite to a player's New Horizons island is to ensure that the player has enough space for another villager. A New Horizons island cannot be home to more than ten villagers, so players must decide accordingly.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar