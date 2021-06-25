5 best Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo cards

Amiibo cards in Animal Crossing are essentially collector's trading cards. Players can use them to do multiple things within the game. These cards have no real functionality and can be used across all titles in the Animal Crossing series such as New Horizons, Pocket Camp and New Leaf.

Even among the vast variety of amiibo cards available worldwide, there are some which are more popular when compared to others. This article delves into the five best amiibo cards available for Animal Crossing.

What can amiibo cards be used for in Animal Crossing?

Here are a few things players can do with amiibo.

Scan the amiibo at Harv's island and pose with them to take funny screenshots and send them to friends.

Scan amiibo cards to create photo sets of your favorite villagers and make posters of them.

Players can invite their favorite amiibo characters to come and stay at their campsite. However, they might not necessarily accept your invitation.

Players using amiibo cards in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

5 best amiibo cards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

#5 - Sanrio amiibo cards

This collection of amiibo cards was the most recent set to be released. However, they were also the most difficult to obtain. Originally priced at $6, these cards eventually went on to be priced much higher due to their scarcity. Each of the six cards available in this set allows players to unlock six different characters along with Sanrio decorations.

Sanrio amiibo cards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

#4 - Merengue amiibo card

Players went gaga over the Merengue amiibo card which is available on eBay and Amazon. She is an adorable rhino with a strawberry horn and a head covered with whipped cream, making this a fan favorite card. Merengue has a normal personality type, along with the nature hobby. She has previously made appearances at Pocket Camp and New Leaf.

Merengue in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

#3 - Pietro amiibo card

Pietro is literally the town clown with a smug personality which makes his amiibo card very attractive to a lot of people. The smug sheep gets along quite well with almost all personality types, but does not like cranky villagers too much. He has previously appeared in New Leaf, Pocket Camp and Happy Home Designer. His amiibo card is available on eBay.

Pietro in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

#2 - Zucker amiibo card

Zucker's amiibo card is hugely popular for two reasons. He is one of the three octopuses living on the island, and he vaguely resembles a dessert. Naturally, being one of the rarest villagers in the game, this lazy octopus is a fan favorite. Players can purchase his card on eBay as well.

Zucker in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

#1 - Fang amiibo card

Everybody needs at least one cranky character on their island and that's where Fang comes in. His name makes him sound intimidating, but he's really just a cranky wolf. Fang has appeared in every Animal Crossing title so far, except Wild World. He gets along well with snooty, smug villagers, but peppy villagers seem to get on his nerves. Like all other cards, players can purchase his amiibo card on eBay as well.

Fang in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

These are the five best amiibo cards available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players can also purchase these cards from Amazon.

