How many villagers can you have in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Even though Animal Crossing boasts over 400 villagers, each with their own distinct personalities, players can only house up to 10 villagers at once.

However, it is possible that seeing the same faces every day might get extremely boring. Fortunately, Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to evict the villagers they don't like to replace the villagers they want to have on their islands.

Players can evict the villagers they dislike either by ignoring them or complaining about their appearance or behavior to Isabelle. Unsurprisingly, this process takes a little time but gets the job done.

Animal Crossing villagers have different personality types (Image via GoNintendo)

However, it is important to note that the evicted villagers get replaced as there is no way to increase the number of maximum villagers that you can house on your island at a time.

The decision to evict a villager is made easier if players find them annoying or if their personalities don't correspond with other characters on the island. Considering each villager has a different personality type, it may clash with others on the Animal Crossing island.

Hence, players can choose to evict the villagers they don't like and invite others by using Amiibo cards.

Different villager personalities in Animal Crossing

A massive part of building the perfect island is to make sure that the villagers share a healthy relationship.

There are four male and four female personality types, making it easier for players to decide what villagers they want to keep on their islands.

The four male personalities are:

Cranky

Jock

Lazy

Smug

The four female personalities are:

Normal

Peppy

Snooty

Uchi (sisterly)

Having just 10 villagers on the Animal Crossing island doesn't necessarily stimulate an interest in the game. So it makes sense to keep a limit on the maximum number of characters you can have at any given time.

There are 4 male and 4 famel personality type villagers in the game (Image via GoNintendo)

There are over 400 villagers in the game, and if all of them make their appearance at once, the island will get extremely cramped.

Moreover, it will take the fun of waiting for a character away from the game, which tons of players look forward to.

