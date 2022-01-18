Can you get rid of Starting Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are one of the major attractions of the game. However, players may not always appreciate the starting villagers they encounter. Therefore, one of the most frequently asked questions is whether players can get rid of the starting villagers on their ACNH island.

Fortunately, the answer is yes. Although there is no direct option to do so, players can bid adieu to their starting villagers with some amount of effort and dedication.

Ways to get rid of starting villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are a few different methods that players can try out to get rid of their starting villagers in ACNH. Here are a few of these methods.

Avoid interactions with these villagers

Once players have decided which villagers they want to get rid of, players must simply stop interacting with them altogether.

Avoiding villagers in ACNH will make them leave the island (Image via NME)

Avoiding villagers for sufficient days will lead them to believe that they have no friends on this island, thereby making them want to leave. However, players must keep in mind that they must interact with other villagers a lot more to make it evident that the unwanted villager is not welcome.

They will subsequently discuss leaving the island with the player before finally moving out.

Complaining to Isabelle

One of the easier methods to get rid of a villager is simply to complain about them in front of Isabelle. Players must visit Resident Services and speak with Isabelle, selecting the option to 'Discuss a Resident'.

Isabelle can help players kick out unwanted villagers from their ACNH island (Image via Nintendo)

Once players have complained about a villager to Isabelle sufficient times, they will find that the villager has moved out. However, players must keep in mind that this approach could take some time before it works.

Amiibo villagers

Amiibo figures might be players' best bet to remove unwanted villagers from their Animal Crossing islands. However, this plan can only work if the island is full. Once players have scanned the amiibo card at Nook Stop, they will arrive at the island campsite shortly.

However, given that the island is full, players will be asked which villager they want to remove to accommodate the new one. They must simply select the villager they want to get rid of.

These are some of the easiest methods through which players can get rid of their starting villagers in New Horizons. Although they require some hard work and dedication, it is ultimately worth it.

