How to get unwanted villagers to move out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons had well over 400 villagers before the 2.0 update. After that, they reintroduced eight villagers from previous titles, including Brewster, Katrina, Kapp'n, and Tortimer.

It also introduced eight entirely new villagers like Chadwick, Sasha, and Ione. The game has tons of villagers, often ranging from good to bad.

There are universally loved villagers like Raymond, but there are also tons of villagers that players would prefer not to live with. To an extent, there is a way to control which villagers live on the island.

How to make villagers leave in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are many different reasons why Animal Crossing players might want certain villagers to leave. Some personality types clash with others, and some villagers are more annoying than others. Either way, there's a simple solution to removing them that doesn't have to be unpleasant.

There's another method that actually is unpleasant and takes a long time: neglect. After a while of being neglected, villagers will move out on their own, but that's hurtful and takes a long time.

First, Animal Crossing players can let another villager convince them to leave, which involves inviting a new villager to the island. That can be done through a mystery island or an Amiibo card.

Either way, once they've been invited to stay, they'll point out the lack of space. At that point, users can select the villager they want to leave, and the new villager will talk to them about moving out.

Villagers can find space for themselves by pushing others out (Image via Nintendo)

The second method involves time travel and neglect. It can be hurtful, but skipping ahead in time can get villages to leave if they've been appropriately neglected. Animal Crossing gamers can then return to their normal time and invite another villager to the island or have an open slot for the future.

Removing unwanted Animal Crossing villagers doesn't have to be unpleasant, and it can be done pretty easily.

