Ever since Brewster and the Roost made their triumphant Animal Crossing return, they've been very popular. Most New Horizons players visit the Roost daily, and while the coffee and the shop are incredible, there's one part that drives business up. Brewster is the main reason why the Roost is so popular.

Brewster and the players can slowly build up a relationship each day they visit him. After enough coffee purchases, players can get rewards from Brewster. Here's what they are and how to get them.

How to unlock Brewster rewards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players should note that Brewster's friendship level can only rise once a day. Even if Animal Crossing players buy hundreds of cups of coffee, the friendship level only changes after the first purchase. There's no way to speed through and unlock all of the rewards at once.

SuperNovaStudios @STSuperNova

#ACNH #Brewster I was so happy when the next day Brewster said this to me. I thought for sure he'd say it on actual New Years Eve. And I even got all of his rewards, so I didn't need to come up to him. Glad I did I was so happy when the next day Brewster said this to me. I thought for sure he'd say it on actual New Years Eve. And I even got all of his rewards, so I didn't need to come up to him. Glad I did #ACNH #Brewster https://t.co/eUfk8mfadT

Not only will Brewster eventually give players physical rewards, but they can also see a general increase in friendliness and warmth from Brewster. It's not just a time lock for rewards, Brewster's friendship with Animal Crossing players is a legitimate part of the game.

There are a total of seven different rewards available for players:

Roost Sablè cookie DIY recipe

Coffee beans

Cup with Saucer furniture item

Coffee plant furniture item

Siphon furniture item

Pro coffee grinder

Brewstoid (Gyroid)

These items are exclusive and can only be unlocked by earning friendship with Brewster. They are given for purchases of coffee:

5 purchases

10 purchases

15 purchases

20 purchases

30 purchases

40 purchases

50 purchases

The Roost Sablè cookie recipe involves one flour and two sugars to craft. The coffee beans have five variations: Original Blend, Mocha, Kilimanjaro, Blue Mountain, and Decaf.

Brewstoids can be placed anywhere as a furniture item (Image via Nintendo)

Also Read Article Continues below

Furniture items cannot be purchased and are only available from Brewster. The Gyroid is the final reward and is very fitting given Brewster's relationship with them in the past. It cannot be dug up or grown by Animal Crossing players.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha