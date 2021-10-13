5 features that must come with Brewster and the Roost to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to receive some big changes in the next update. Coming in November, the Roost update is sure to bring about a lot more than just the Roost. That's an important feature that they are finally adding to the game, but what else should come with it? Here are five updates that have to come with the Roost.
5 Features that need to be added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons
5. Gyroids
Gyroids are more than likely coming along, but until the Animal Crossing Direct on Friday, not much is certain. They've been a huge part of the game for a long time and haven't been in New Horizons in any capacity, so they really need to be added. With Brewster and the Roost coming, this is the perfect time to get them on board.
4. Special Visitors
In previous games, the Roost was a hub for all kinds of villagers. If it serves the same function in New Horizons, it could be a great way to have special visitors come and interact with players. It would improve the usage of the Roost and those villagers in one fell swoop.
3. Coffee effects
Coffee is a drinkable item in New Horizons, but it doesn't really do anything. Assuming the Roost will continue serving coffee in this game, it should have some effect. Other food items have a few effects on players and coffee is something that most people drink specifically for the effects. It could be used as an energy boost or something along those lines which would help make the Roost a lot more popular.
2. Storage at the Roost
New Horizons has a painstaking lack of storage space for most players. They have tons of items and not enough places to put them, so adding another option would go a long way. While this would be limited and would not allow players to overstock, it would alleviate some of the current annoyances with storage.
1. A job
Players in past Animal Crossing games could work part-time at the Roost, making orders and selling coffee. This could be a great way to make bells, which is crucial to the game. It could also be another way to interact with villagers, so it's a win-win.