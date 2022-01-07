Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Latest data mine suggests update 2.1 might be on the way in the future

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update from last year was released and hailed as the final major update to the game. It featured everything players could have asked for and more. Nintendo intended on sending out New Horizons with a bang, and they succeeded at that.

Now, the latest data mine suggests a moderately substantial update might be on the way pretty soon. Here's what was uncovered and when it might be available for Animal Crossing players.

Note: This article is based on data-mined information and therefor is subject to change.

Latest Animal Crossing data mine hints at new features in 2.1 update

This data mine has revealed a potential 2.1 update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is significant because it means that whenever this update arrives, it would be much more substantial than a patch or bug fix.

Those always get denoted with another decimal point. Nintendo recently released the 2.0.4 update, which was just a patch. A 2.1 update, in theory, would be substantial.

Data miners discovered that there are several items that are on the way in version 2.1 in the files. These include:

New gyroid fragment features

Villager portrait options

Several new Zodiac items for sale

More

Villager portrait features were included in the 2.0.4 update (Image via Nintendo)

This is significant because developers are very careful with the version numbers they use. Denoting these additions as 2.1 rather than 2.0.4 means that there's more to come and that it's a substantial update.

This is mostly speculation, but it does indicate that Nintendo might not be finished with Animal Crossing: New Horizons after all. In fact, they might not have added everything in the 2.0 update that they intended to and are going to continue updating in the future.

Many of the additions mentioned in the files were found in version 2.0.4, but that could be because they were delegated for winter in 2021. In order to make that timetable, they had to shorten it and add less items.

Also Read Article Continues below

What remains true is that a version 2.1 update for Animal Crossing was planned. Whether or not it arrives soon is anyone's guess, but it seems like Nintendo was poised to release that update at one point or another.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider