Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Deep sea creatures coming and going in January 

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, critters come and go depending on the month. Since it is now January, that means that the critter spawns are changing for Animal Crossing players. Deep sea creatures that were previously unavailable are now spawning. On the other hand, some deep sea creatures are now unavailable.
Deep sea creatures are a great way to earn bells and they can also be used to help Blathers complete the museum. Here's which ones players can expect to see in January in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
January deep sea creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
In the Northern Hemisphere, there are a few deep sea creatures that are no longer available in January. There are not any that will be rejoining the current roster this month, though. These deep sea creatures will not spawn anymore:
- Abalone- 2,000 bells
- Lobster- 4,500 bells
However, in the Southern Hemisphere, there are a few that are arriving and a few that are leaving this month:
Arriving:
- Moon jellyfish- 600 bells
- Giant isopod- 12,000 bells
- Horseshoe crab- 2,500 bells
Leaving:
- Seaweed- 600 bells
Additionally, there are several deep sea creatures that can help Animal Crossing players rack up the bells. These are the most profitable deep sea creatures in the Northern Hemisphere:
- Sea pig- 8,000 bells
- Pearl oyster- 2,800 bells
- Snow crab- 6,000 bells
- Red king crab- 8,000 bells
- Mantis shrimp- 2,500 bells
- Lobster- 4,500 bells
- Venus' flower basket- 5,000 bells
- Dungeness crab- 1,900 bells
- Abalone- 2,000 bells
- Oyster- 2,000 bells
In the Southern Hemisphere, it is a great month for Animal Crossing players to catch deep sea creatures. These expensive creatures are available:
- Pearl oyster- 2,800 bells
- Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells
- Vampire squid- 10,000 bells
- Tiger prawn- 3,000 bells
- Mantis shrimp- 2,500 bells
- Giant isopod- 12,000 bells
- Horseshoe crab- 2,500 bells
- Sea pineapple- 1,500 bells
- Gazami crab- 2,200 bells
- Abalone- 2,000 bells
- Mussel- 1,500 bells
- Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells
- Sea urchin- 1,700 bells
January can be a very good month for deep sea creature collecting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.