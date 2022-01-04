Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Critters coming and going in January 

It's January, which means a host of changes have arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. New seasonal events, new items, and more have all arrived thanks to the new year. Animal Crossing players can look forward to (and already are experiencing) the best that January has to offer, including several new critters.

Fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures come in monthly cycles in Animal Crossing. Each one has a specific spawn period and will only spawn during those months. In January, there are several great critters available in both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere.

Critters that are available in January in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In the Northern Hemisphere, there aren't any fish leaving or arriving in January. The same fish from December will be available for those Animal Crossing players.

However, Southern Hemisphere players will experience a change in fish. These fish will be arriving or leaving for them:

Arriving:

Sweetfish- 900 bells

Napoleonfish- 10,000 bells

Puffer fish- 250 bells

Blue marlin- 10,000 bells

Ocean sunfish- 4,000 bells

Leaving:

Tadpole- 100 bells

The Napoleonfish is now available (Image via Nintendo)

The same is true for bugs in the Northern Hemisphere. The December bugs are still available in January. The Southern Hemisphere again has a change. The following bugs are leaving or arriving in January:

Arriving:

Grasshopper- 160 bells

Brown cicada- 250 bells

Robust cicada- 300 bells

Giant cicada- 500 bells

Evening cicada- 550 bells

Cicada shell- 10 bells

Blue weevil beetle- 800 bells

Earth-boring dung beetle- 300 bells

Scarab beetle- 10,000 bells

Saw stag- 2,000 bells

Miyama stag- 1,000 bells

Giant stag- 10,000 bells

Cyclommatus stag- 8,000 bells

Golden stag- 12,000 bells

Giraffe stag- 12,000 bells

Horned dynastid- 1,350 bells

Horned atlas- 8,000 bells

Horned elephant- 8,000 bells

Horned hercules- 12,000 bells

Walking stick- 600 bells

Walking leaf- 600 bells

Leaving:

Honeybee- 200 bells

In the Northern Hemisphere, there are a few deep-sea creatures that are no longer available in January. There are not any that are arriving. These creatures will not spawn anymore:

Abalone- 2,000 bells

Lobster- 4,500 bells

In the Southern Hemisphere, there are a few that are leaving and a few that are arriving in January:

Arriving:

Moon jellyfish- 600 bells

Giant isopod- 12,000 bells

Horseshoe crab- 2,500 bells

Leaving:

Seaweed- 600 bells

Also Read Article Continues below

Several critters that are available in January can net a lot of bells for Animal Crossing players.

Edited by R. Elahi