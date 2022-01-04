Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Critters coming and going in January 

It's January, which means a host of changes have arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. New seasonal events, new items, and more have all arrived thanks to the new year. Animal Crossing players can look forward to (and already are experiencing) the best that January has to offer, including several new critters.
Fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures come in monthly cycles in Animal Crossing. Each one has a specific spawn period and will only spawn during those months. In January, there are several great critters available in both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere.
Critters that are available in January in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
In the Northern Hemisphere, there aren't any fish leaving or arriving in January. The same fish from December will be available for those Animal Crossing players.
However, Southern Hemisphere players will experience a change in fish. These fish will be arriving or leaving for them:
Arriving:
- Sweetfish- 900 bells
- Napoleonfish- 10,000 bells
- Puffer fish- 250 bells
- Blue marlin- 10,000 bells
- Ocean sunfish- 4,000 bells
Leaving:
- Tadpole- 100 bells
The same is true for bugs in the Northern Hemisphere. The December bugs are still available in January. The Southern Hemisphere again has a change. The following bugs are leaving or arriving in January:
Arriving:
- Grasshopper- 160 bells
- Brown cicada- 250 bells
- Robust cicada- 300 bells
- Giant cicada- 500 bells
- Evening cicada- 550 bells
- Cicada shell- 10 bells
- Blue weevil beetle- 800 bells
- Earth-boring dung beetle- 300 bells
- Scarab beetle- 10,000 bells
- Saw stag- 2,000 bells
- Miyama stag- 1,000 bells
- Giant stag- 10,000 bells
- Cyclommatus stag- 8,000 bells
- Golden stag- 12,000 bells
- Giraffe stag- 12,000 bells
- Horned dynastid- 1,350 bells
- Horned atlas- 8,000 bells
- Horned elephant- 8,000 bells
- Horned hercules- 12,000 bells
- Walking stick- 600 bells
- Walking leaf- 600 bells
Leaving:
- Honeybee- 200 bells
In the Northern Hemisphere, there are a few deep-sea creatures that are no longer available in January. There are not any that are arriving. These creatures will not spawn anymore:
- Abalone- 2,000 bells
- Lobster- 4,500 bells
In the Southern Hemisphere, there are a few that are leaving and a few that are arriving in January:
Arriving:
- Moon jellyfish- 600 bells
- Giant isopod- 12,000 bells
- Horseshoe crab- 2,500 bells
Leaving:
- Seaweed- 600 bells
Several critters that are available in January can net a lot of bells for Animal Crossing players.