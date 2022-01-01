Animal Crossing: New Horizons New Year's Eve event guide - Activities and rewards

New Year's Eve has arrived, which means the last Animal Crossing: New Horizons event is happening today. 2022 is right around the corner, which is sure to be another successful year for New Horizons. The event is one of the most highly anticipated of the year, and it is finally here.

There's a lot going on today to celebrate the end of the year. Here's everything players need to know.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons New Year's Countdown event

Event

The official event begins at 11:00 PM (all times are local time), when players can hear music and see their villagers outside for the countdown. But before that, there are a few things they can do:

Find Isabelle and Tom Nook at Resident Services, who are outside the building for the event since it is closed for the day.

Get a Light Stick from Isabelle and as many Party Poppers from Tom Nook.

Animal Crossing players can buy hats from Tom Nook that have different styles and color variations to wear during the event.

The Seasonal tab in Nook Shopping will have New Year's themed items, with sales occurring from December 26 to 31 and then January 1 to 15.

Since Resident Services is closed, Animal Crossing players will not be able to access Tom Nook’s construction services, Isabelle’s island evaluation and other services, the recycling bin or the Nook Stop Terminal.

ChuyPlays @ChuyPlaysNTDO ACNH Nintendo Switch News article says shops and Resident Services will be closed New Years Eve so get your Sparkling Cider before then! ACNH Nintendo Switch News article says shops and Resident Services will be closed New Years Eve so get your Sparkling Cider before then! https://t.co/SXhY8Vhvpm

Additionally, the Party Poppers can be used (and it is encouraged to do so) during the countdown when the new year is arriving.

Items and Rewards

There will be several items available during this event:

Silk hats - 500 bells each

Party Poppers - 300 bells each, free reward

Light Stick - free reward

2022 celebratory arch - 2,022 bells

Olivier salad - 1,000 bells

Zodiac ox figurine - 1,600 bells (may be different for 2022)

New Year's shimekazari - 2,000 bells

Tom Nook's hats will be sold by him and have color variations for red, pink, orange, yellow, green, light blue, blue and purple. He will have silk hats and New Year's hats in all colors available for purchase.

Tom Nook will sell hats to players (Image via Nintendo)

Both the free Party Poppers and the Light Stick are rewards for simply being on Animal Crossing: New Horizons during the event.

End of the year

The end of the year will commence with the countdown timer hitting zero. At that point, fireworks and other celebratory things will be lit, including remaining Party Poppers. After that, the event is over.

Goombs @thegoombus #ACNH The New Years event is so cute, I love this jazzy mix <3 #AnimalCrossing The New Years event is so cute, I love this jazzy mix <3 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/brFSe1dXaG

