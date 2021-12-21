Animal Crossing: New Horizons- New Year's items, recipes and more

The year is nearly over and it's been an incredible year for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game saw countless fun events, seasonal items, holidays and a massive update in the form of the 2.0 update. The game is just two years old, but it's hard to imagine a bigger year being possible for New Horizons. With the year closing out, there's just a couple of major events remaining.

Toy Day is coming very soon, but the final event that Animal Crossing players will experience is the New Year's event, which will have items, DIY recipes and more. Here's what players need to know.

Complete guide to the New Year's Event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This event is a yearly occurrence in Animal Crossing, as are many other seasonal events and holidays. The New Year's Countdown event occurs every year on December 31, matching the real world holiday.

On that date, event decorations will be ready at Resident Services at 5 a.m. local time when the holiday begins, but the event really kicks off at 11 p.m. local time, just an hour before the new year arrives.

Isabelle will give players a Light Stick for the event (Image via Animal Crossing World)

Prior to 11 p.m., there are several things Animal Crossing players can do:

Speak to Isabelle and Tom Nook at Resident Services, who are outside the building for once.

Obtain a Light Stick from Isabelle and Party Poppers from Tom Nook. These are free gifts from the two.

Players can purchase hats from Tom Nook that have different styles and color variations.

After 11, players can watch the countdown and pop off their Party Poppers and watch the fireworks with their villagers.

The Seasonal tab in Nook Shopping will have New Year's themed items, ranging from December 26 to 31 and then January 1 to 15.

The following items will be available during the event for Animal Crossing players:

Silk hats- 500 bells each

Party Poppers- 300 bells each

Light Stick- free

2022 celebratory arch- 2,022 bells

Olivier salad- 1,000 bells

Zodiac ox figurine- 1,600 bells (may be different for 2022)

New Year's shimekazari- 2,000 bells

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, related DIY recipes for New Year's items will become available during the event and can be obtained in all the normal ways.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider