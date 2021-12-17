Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0.4 patch adds new location for Gyroids

Animal Crossing: New Horizons received its fourth patch since the 2.0 update. Patch 2.0.4 fixed an unfortunate glitch where villagers would show up without their clothing, as well as a few other issues. The update was very small and didn't seem to add anything else aside from small bug fixes.

However, one Animal Crossing player noticed something was different after the patch. Previously, Gyroids couldn't be found in the location they were finding them in. Here's what players need to know about the latest patch.

Latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch adds new spawn for Gyroids

This Redditor, HourTomato, discovered a Gyroid fragment on his beach following the 2.0.4 update. This is new because previously, no Gyroid fragments could spawn on the beach of an Animal Crossing island.

Previously, Gyroid fragments could spawn underground on the island. Players would have to dig them up at dig spots that had a random chance of dropping them. They could also be found similarly on Kapp'n's Mystery Islands.

They can wash ashore on beaches and players don't even have to dig them up. As seen in the image, they can be seen above ground, waiting for someone to pick them up.

Each fragment applies to a certain type of Gyroid. The following are all the available types in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Aluminoid

Arfoid

Babbloid

Bendoid

Bloopoid

Boioingoid

Boomoid

Brewstoid

Bubbloid

Bwongoid

Clatteroid

Crumploid

Dootoid

Drummoid

Flutteroid

Jingloid

Laseroid

Oinkoid

Petaloid

Rattloid

Ringoid

Rumbloid

Scatteroid

Spikenoid

Sproingoid

Squeakoid

Squeezoid

Stelloid

Thwopoid

Tockoid

Tremoloid

Twangoid

Wallopoid

Whirroid

Whistloid

Xylophoid

Gyroid fragments will grow into one of several Gyroids (Image via Nintendo)

After they've found Gyroid fragments, Animal Crossing players can return to their island or find a new place on it and plant them. Later, players can return to that spot and dig up a new, fully formed Gyroid.

Gyroids can then be placed almost anywhere. Animal Crossing players can even put them on the wall, thanks to the 2.0 update.

