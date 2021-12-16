Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Latest 2.0.4 update patch released

Animal Crossing: New Horizons received the massive 2.0 update over a month ago. It was a huge success, giving players nearly everything they could have possibly asked for. It was a great update and made sure the game goes out with a bang.

However, it was farm from perfect, as most games and updates are. Bugs, glitches and other issues happen in updates and sometimes they crop up later. That's where patches come into play and Nintendo just released another patch to fix a few issues. Here's what Animal Crossing players should expect.

Nintendo releases patch 2.0.4 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This patch is the fourth since the initial release of update 2.0 and is more than likely not the last. The main issue that this patch focused on was the nude villagers glitch that recently popped up.

On the Happy Home Paradise island, there is a kitchen and and accompanying cafe. There, Animal Crossing villagers were appearing completely naked. It was rather jarring given that villagers are typically wearing clothes.

Thankfully, there wasn't anything that made it not age appropriate, but it was still something that needed to be fixed as soon as possible. Fortunately, Nintendo has done just that.

The following issues have been resolved as a result of the 2.0.4 patch:

Fixed an issue where villagers who wear custom designs would appear without any clothes on

Fixed an issue in the "Showroom" where uploading a player's facility after visiting another player's facilities would cause the members of the first facility to appear as residents who visited the island

The main issues involved the Happy Home Paradise DLC (Image via Nintendo)

This is a very small update that only fixes two issues, which might normally be held back until a bigger patch was released to resolve more issues. However, Nintendo wanted to get these issues fixed as soon as possible.

The update shouldn't take very long to install and many Nintendo Switch consoles have probably already automatically installed the update for Animal Crossing players.

