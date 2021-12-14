Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Secret NookPhone apps revealed after 2.0 update

Animal Crossing's 2.0 update unlocked several new and secret NookPhone apps in the game. The NookPhone is a useful item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It gives players access to apps like Nook Miles+, Nook Shopping, DIY recipes, Terraforming, and more. It's one of the items that players use most when playing the game.

Here's what players need to know about the new apps.

New apps for NookPhone from Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update

The first new app that players should know about is the Island Life 101 map. The app was introduced in the 2.0 update and serves as a guide on how to play the game.

People like Lottie (in the Happy Home Paradise DLC) and Isabelle will give tips on certain things and a provide few secrets that a lot of players don't know.

The second app is exclusive to the Happy Home Paradise DLC and is called the Happy Home Network. This app stores all the work that Animal Crossing players have done over the course of the DLC.

All the homes they've designed can be revisited through this app. There is also a showroom for other players' designs to be shown off.

The secret app is also part of the Happy Home Paradise DLC. The Room Sketch app has to be unlocked. After completing 33 homes in the DLC, players need to talk to Wardell and then visit the Paradise Planning offices the next day.

After that, Animal Crossing players can unlock the app. It allows players to design rooms from anywhere.

The neat part of this app is that once players have designed it, they can then export it to an actual room.

With the new NookPhone apps, Animal Crossing players can further enhance their playing experience and have access to in-game amneties at any time.

