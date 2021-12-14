Top 3 ways to build the perfect snowboy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It's winter in the Northern Hemisphere, which means it's time for Animal Crossing players to experience snow on their islands. This also means that snowballs will be popping up a few times a day for players to collect and build with.

Building a snowboy is one of the best things to do in Animal Crossing during the winter. Building one results in a new friend on the island until it melts and drops the rewards. A perfect one will give better rewards than others, so here are a few methods to ensure players make the perfect snowboy.

The perfect snowboy: Three Animal Crossing methods to try

The perfect snowboy will always have one snowball at maximum size and one snowball exactly half the size of the first one. That can be difficult to achieve, but there are a few methods to ensure it's always the perfect size.

The first trick is to time exactly how long players roll the snowball for.

The first snowball should be rolled for 17 seconds to reach max size The second should be rolled for just 12 seconds Place the two snowballs next to each other Push them together

The key with this method is to time it only when the snowball is actually collecting snow and growing in size. It's not as hard with the first snowball, since there is a maximum size it can reach and can't get bigger.

Another trick is to roll the second snowball until it reaches the bottom of the avatar's ears. This can be done by standing right beside the snowball and checking to see how high it goes. Animal Crossing players can use the pro camera to check all angles to ensure it's a perfect size.

The second snowball will be to the player's ears (Image via Nintendo)

The third method involves using other Animal Crossing items.

Create a horizontal row of 10 path tiles with the Animal Crossing Island Designer Roll two snowballs into their maximum size and place them on either end of the pathway Roll one snowball over the pathway in a straight line pushing it into the other

This will remove snow as it rolls across the path, so it will be the perfect size by the time it reaches the second snowball.

The following rewards and DIY recipes can be earned by building a perfect snowboy:

Frozen arch

Frozen bed

Frozen chair

Frozen counter

Frozen mini snowperson

Frozen partition

Frozen pillar

Frozen sculpture

Frozen table

Frozen tree

Frozen treat set

Ice flooring

Ice wall

Ice wand

Snowperson head

Three-tiered snowperson

Making a perfect snowboy is worth the effort with a few of the best winter DIY recipes available in Animal Crossing.

