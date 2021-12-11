×
More tips and tricks in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update

Animal Crossing players are uncovering update secrets even now (Image via Nintendo)
Modified Dec 11, 2021 03:13 AM IST
Feature

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update was already the biggest update in the game's history. It was also one of the biggest to any game in general, in recent memory anyway. Nintendo packed enough content in that it could rival a brand new game being released.

It seems now, after more than a month has passed since the initial release, that Nintendo did more than that. Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have noticed so many smaller things hidden in the update that it's clear Nintendo intended this update to last a while. Here are a few of the latest discoveries.

Latest discoveries in massive 2.0 update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the coolest items added in the 2.0 update was the pergola. It's a great furniture item that makes an island look a lot better. However, it was recently discovered that these items have a functional use beyond looking good.

Purple pergola swing. 💜 #acnh https://t.co/opb6gIVDlY

A Reddit user discovered that pergolas serve as protection from wasps if players run into them. Wasps will chase Animal Crossing: New Horizons players to the ends of the earth, but not inside a pergola.

Many players had been wondering how to get the portraits for special visitors who returned to the franchise. It's been discovered that players can get these portraits after they design them a home-- through the Happy Home Paradise DLC. Unfortunately for those without the DLC, that's the only way to get them.

Every shop on Harv's Island undergoes an inventory change on Mondays. However, Redd works a little differently. He will change his inventory whenever he sells out. Players can purchase his entire inventory and he'll sell more items. The only downside is this means purchasing a lot of fake art, which doesn't have much use.

Redd cycles through inventory much quicker than other shop owners (Image via Nintendo)
Redd cycles through inventory much quicker than other shop owners (Image via Nintendo)

Swimming is a great activity in Animal Crossing. Happy Home Paradise owners can now swim around the archipelago with their wetsuits. The downside is there's no diving to catch fish, as of yet. It's still a fun use of time, regardless.

