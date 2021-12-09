What to do with fake art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Art is a big part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Redd is one of the most prominent villagers in the game and he is the only one who can sell players art. Art can be used to decorate homes and islands or can alternatively be donated to the museum to fill the art gallery.

There's just one small issue with the art, and more specifically Redd in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Redd is infamous for being the least trustworthy villager in the game whose business model relies on defrauding customers, so they often end up with fake art. Here's what to do with fake art if players have the misfortune of buying it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to deal with fake art

There are ways to tell which of Redd's inventory items are legitimate. The complete guide can be found here. Many players might not know this and end up with several fake pieces of art.

Unfortunately, these cannot be donated to the museum. Blathers will only accept genuine art for the gallery, so Animal Crossing players are pretty much stuck with them.

Blathers examines all pieces of art, so he will find the fakes (Image via Nintendo)

Fake art has just one use in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and that's as a decoration. It can be used just as regular art would be used. It can be placed on a wall if it's a painting or used as a furniture item if it's a statue.

Ultimately, it doesn't really hurt to have art hanging that's fake, but other players and potentially villagers will know that it's fake. The only other option for players who are burdened with Redd's fake art is to get rid of it.

ken 🍂 @foxleycrossing When Harv said Redd was a "legitimate" art dealer, and Redd did me dirty and gave me multiple fake art pieces I was like physically angry. When Harv said Redd was a "legitimate" art dealer, and Redd did me dirty and gave me multiple fake art pieces I was like physically angry.

This requires a trash can furniture item, but with the use of that, the fake art will be thrown away forever. Each piece of art costs the player bells to purchase, though, so it might not be worth it to just throw those bells away.

