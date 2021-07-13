Animal Crossing: New Horizons Art Guide - Paintings and statues that don't have a fake version

One of the characters from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, who fans eagerly wait to show up at their islands, is the sly Jolly Redd fox. The shady smuggler deals with art and statues in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Redd shows up on his ship and docks it at the player's beach. They can head inside the ship to buy paintings and statues for 4,980 bells apiece. Naturally, after spending this much money, players would not want their Animal Crossing: New Horizons art to be fake.

Unfortunately, Redd is notorious for selling fake art and statues that are basically useless. Neither can players sell these at the Nook's Cranny, nor can they donate them to the museum. Therefore, players are always in search a of Animal Crossing: New Horizons art guide to help them avoid fake art.

Luckily, players can pick out real art from the fake ones by observing them closely. This is valid for almost all paintings and statues in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, save a few. But worry not, since these few do not have fake versions at all, and players can buy these from Redd without a doubt.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons art guide to genuine paintings and statues

Players can check out the Animal Crossing: New Horizons art guide here to learn how to tell the difference between fake and genuine paintings and statues. Apart from this guide, players can take a look at the following list that mentions the pieces of art that do not have a duplicate piece.

Paintings

Calm Painting

Common Painting

Dynamic Painting

Flowery Painting

Glowing Painting

Moody Painting

Mysterious Painting

Nice Painting

Perfect Painting

Proper Painting

Sinking Painting

Twinkling Painting

Warm Painting

Worthy Painting

Statues

Familiar Statue

Great Statue

Players can blindly trust Jolly Red when it comes to these items and splurge on them without worrying about authenticity. These paintings and statues are certainly an investment, and players will not regret purchasing them in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

