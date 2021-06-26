Animal Crossing: New Horizons art guide

In Animal Crossing, there are a lot of different ways to decorate a home or an island. Flowers, trees, buildings and all manner of things are accessible for players to design and create an island.
One such thing is art. Many players utilize paintings and other forms of art to make a really good island. There are many different forms of art in the world of Animal Crossing. Here's the complete guide to art in New Horizons.
Art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Art primarily comes from one source in Animal Crossing: Redd. Crazy Redd (now Jolly Redd in New Horizons), as he is affectionately known, is one of the shadiest and most untrustworthy villagers in all of Animal Crossing: New Horizons (and the other games players have had the misfortune of dealing with him in).
Redd makes his profits by defrauding his customers. Redd sells fakes and forgeries quite often. There is a way to tell which is which, but most players do fall prey to his predatory business practices. He's even been taken to court by a player for it.
Still, there's only one villager that can provide art for players, and so for now, they'll just have to deal with him. Here's a complete list of paintings that players can get from Redd (some of these may be forgeries and they may also be real at any given time).
- Serene Painting
- Warm Painting
- Wistful Painting
- Academic Painting
- Graceful Painting
- Calm Painting
- Flowery Painting
- Jolly Painting
- Moody Painting
- Famous Painting
- Scary Painting
- Dynamic Painting
- Scenic Painting
- Moving Painting
- Amazing Painting
- Quaint Painting
- Solemn Painting
- Basic Painting
- Worthy Painting
- Glowing Painting
- Common Painting
- Sinking Painting
- Nice Painting
- Proper Painting
- Mysterious Painting
- Twinkling Painting
- Perfect Painting
- Wild Painting Left Half
- Wild Painting Right Half
- Detailed Painting
Another Animal Crossing art form that is available to players is statues. These can also come from Redd, so players should be wary of this as well.
- Warrior Statue
- Motherly Statue
- Beautiful Statue
- Familiar Statue
- Robust Statue
- Gallant Statue
- Informative Statue
- Rock-head Statue
- Ancient Statue
- Tremendous Statue
- Valiant Statue
- Mystic Statue
- Great Statue
- Monster Statue
Redd will show up after players talk to Blathers and he mentions art. After that, Redd is officially unlocked and will visit islands periodically. The first painting he offers is worth over 49,000 bells, but if players decline, he drops it to 4,900 bells. This painting is one of the real ones.