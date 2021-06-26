Animal Crossing: New Horizons art guide

In Animal Crossing, there are a lot of different ways to decorate a home or an island. Flowers, trees, buildings and all manner of things are accessible for players to design and create an island.

One such thing is art. Many players utilize paintings and other forms of art to make a really good island. There are many different forms of art in the world of Animal Crossing. Here's the complete guide to art in New Horizons.

Art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Art primarily comes from one source in Animal Crossing: Redd. Crazy Redd (now Jolly Redd in New Horizons), as he is affectionately known, is one of the shadiest and most untrustworthy villagers in all of Animal Crossing: New Horizons (and the other games players have had the misfortune of dealing with him in).

Thinking about how much farther I'd be on setting up the apartment and putting art on the walls if I didn't keep starting and abandoning projects on Animal Crossing. — Sweet Baby Blade Foot (@ThatDollSally) June 20, 2021

Redd makes his profits by defrauding his customers. Redd sells fakes and forgeries quite often. There is a way to tell which is which, but most players do fall prey to his predatory business practices. He's even been taken to court by a player for it.

time travelling between today and yesterday over and over in animal crossing so redd changes his stock until he has smthn i dont have yet dhfbfbd i will NOT let him win. — ✨ SEABIES ✨ (@radicalseabies) June 25, 2021

Still, there's only one villager that can provide art for players, and so for now, they'll just have to deal with him. Here's a complete list of paintings that players can get from Redd (some of these may be forgeries and they may also be real at any given time).

Serene Painting

Warm Painting

Wistful Painting

Academic Painting

Graceful Painting

Calm Painting

Flowery Painting

Jolly Painting

Moody Painting

Famous Painting

Scary Painting

Dynamic Painting

Scenic Painting

Moving Painting

Amazing Painting

Quaint Painting

Solemn Painting

Basic Painting

Worthy Painting

Glowing Painting

Common Painting

Sinking Painting

Nice Painting

Proper Painting

Mysterious Painting

Twinkling Painting

Perfect Painting

Wild Painting Left Half

Wild Painting Right Half

Detailed Painting

Another Animal Crossing art form that is available to players is statues. These can also come from Redd, so players should be wary of this as well.

Warrior Statue

Motherly Statue

Beautiful Statue

Familiar Statue

Robust Statue

Gallant Statue

Informative Statue

Rock-head Statue

Ancient Statue

Tremendous Statue

Valiant Statue

Mystic Statue

Great Statue

Monster Statue

Valiant Statue. Image via Distractify

Redd will show up after players talk to Blathers and he mentions art. After that, Redd is officially unlocked and will visit islands periodically. The first painting he offers is worth over 49,000 bells, but if players decline, he drops it to 4,900 bells. This painting is one of the real ones.

