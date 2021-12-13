How to get Winter Snowflakes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and their DIY recipe list  

Winter is in full swing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Like every season, winter, too, has its fair share of exclusive crafting materials. Two of the most profitable and sought-after materials during winters in Animal Crossing are Snowflakes and Large Snowflakes.
Players can collect these during the winter in the title to craft several incredible items. To get snowflakes in Animal Crossing, players will need to be playing the game from December 11 to February 24 in the Northern Hemisphere or June 11 to August 24 in the Southern Hemisphere.
Furthermore, players can also find snowballs and build their own "Snowboy" in the game.
Winter Snowflakes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Snowflakes can be found falling from the sky during peak snow season in Animal Crossing. To bag them, players need to listen carefully for a subtle twinkling sound that plays when they're near a Snowflake.
Although they spawn at random locations, they're not that tough to locate. Players need to use their net to catch the falling Snowflakes. In the same way, they try to catch bugs in the game.
However, catching Snowflakes is a little trickier than catching bugs and will take a few times to master. It is important to note that the Snowflakes will disappear if players miss twice in a row. Once players have a good collection, they need to try and shoot down as many balloons as they can to craft regular Snowflake recipes. There are around ten of them in Animal Crossing right now.
Below is a list of items that can be crafted using regular Snowflakes:
- Falling snow wall
- Frozen fence
- Frozen floor tiles
- Iceberg flooring
- Iceberg wall
- Ski-slope flooring
- Ski-slope wall
- Snowflake pochette
- Snowflake wall
- Snowflake wreath
How to get large Snowflakes in Animal Crossing
The only way to get the aforementioned items is by creating a Snowboy. Upon making the perfect Snowboy, the friendly character will reward the players with a large Snowflake and a crafting recipe.
Animal Crossing players can gather up to four large Snowflakes from the Snowboy. It takes four days for the Snowboy to melt completely, implying players can interact with the character for the next three days after building to get three more large Snowflakes.
Interestingly, 16 items can be crafted exclusively using large Snowflakes. It is important to note that these can only be unlocked after building a perfect Snowboy.
Below is a list of all 16 recipes:
- Frozen arch
- Frozen bed
- Frozen chair
- Frozen counter
- Frozen mini-snowperson
- Frozen partition
- Frozen pillar
- Frozen sculpture
- Frozen table
- Frozen tree
- Frozen Treat set
- Ice flooring
- Ice wall
- Ice wand
- Snowperson head
- Three-tiered snowperson
Snowflakes can be sold for 200 bells to Timmy and Tommy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. On the flip side, large Snowflakes sell for an astounding 2,500 bells.