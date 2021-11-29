Animal Crossing: New Horizons- A complete guide to snow and winter

Winter is coming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In fact, it just officially arrived a few days ago in the Northern Hemisphere. Obviously, this means new weather, new events, new items, and much more.

The 2.0 update to Animal Crossing was released almost a month ago and brought about tons of changes. It even affects the winter season, which came three weeks after the official release. Many players have already experienced their first snowfall, but those who haven't will be seeing it very soon.

The snowfall affects a huge addition from the 2.0 update. Here's what players need to know about it.

How snow affects Animal Crossing players after 2.0 update

Kapp'n has been one of the most appreciated additions to the gameplay of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There were tons of returning villagers and features from previous games in the series, but Kapp'n is most probably the most valued addition of the 2.0 update.

Kapp'n is one of the most popular additions from the update (Image via Nintendo)

Given that his entire role is taking players to mystery islands, it makes sense that the weather would affect him and any players going with him. Since rain no longer occurs, snowfall is the weather event that will affect him the most.

There are a few islands that are completely covered in snow. Kapp'n can take players to these islands, but not before progressing a certain amount in the game. Also, players' islands have to be covered in snow before they can visit other snow-covered islands.

Even if players have experienced their first snowfall, it takes a long time to get their island covered in snow. Currently, there are two types of snowfall: light and heavy snowfall. Light snowfall is more than likely what most Animal Crossing players have experienced on their island by now.

Heavy snowfall occurs later into winter, but it still takes a bit of time to complete. Around the halfway point of December, most, if not all, Animal Crossing players should have their islands covered in snow and can then visit the same type of islands with Kapp'n.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As always, time traveling to the appropriate time of year is an option, but it is frowned upon.

Edited by Atul S