Animal Crossing: New Horizons- New weekly events revealed

Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently released their final major update. The game received tons of new features, activities and items

Animal Crossing players had been waiting patiently for a substantial update and they finally received one. The update was massive, but one of the additions that has gone under the radar has been the addition of a weekly event for players to take part in.

New weekly event added as part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update

Every Monday on the Animal Crossing archipelago, players can partake in a new weekly event. Players can see it being set up during the weekend, as the villagers will spend those days in preparation for the big event.

Unfortunately, this event is restricted to Happy Home Paradise DLC owners. Those players can design homes, earn Poki and purchase exclusive items and join in the new weekly events. In order to unlock it, players have to design all 30 homes and earn all the rewards. The final reward is a music concert weekly event.

It's the same event that players will first witness when they see the credits roll after completing all Happy Home Paradise DLC homes. K.K. Slider will host and DJ the event for players and villagers to enjoy.

Once players have completed the Happy Home Paradise designs, they might feel like there's no other reason to visit the archipelago. This weekly concert gives players something to do with the DLC and a reason to visit the archipelago.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC has a lot of reasons for Animal Crossing players to purchase it, but it initially seemed like it might be a little short. There are lots of features available in it, but with only 30 homes to design, there wasn't much to make it a long-lasting investment. With the addition of the weekly concerts, there's a lot more reason to purchase it.

