How to get every exclusive Thanksgiving item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Turkey Day, which is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons equivalent to Thanksgiving Day, is coming very soon. Tomorrow, which is Thanksgiving Day, will be full of items, themes, music and events for Animal Crossing players.

The event is scheduled to take place on November 25, 2021, at 9:00 AM local time and runs all the way until midnight. The date is the same for both Northern as well as Southern hemisphere players. There will be tons of new items and four exclusive DIY recipes. Here's how to get them.

Exclusive Turkey Day DIY recipes that Animal Crossing players can get

This Turkey Day, players will be able to talk to Franklin and prepare four recipes, of which they can later get the DIY recipes.

Clam Chowder - 3 manila clams. The secret ingredient is 1 scallop.

Pumpkin pie - 1 orange pumpkin, 1 green, white, or yellow pumpkin. The secret ingredient is two other pumpkins.

Gratin - 1 mussel, 1 flat, round, skinny mushroom or an oyster. The secret ingredient is dungeness crab.

Fish Meunière - 1 sea bass, 1 olive flounder, dab or red snapper. The secret ingredient is barred knifejaw.

Animal Crossing players can find Franklin for the event. (Image via Epic Games)

Players can go around and get the items for the recipes and give them to Franklin, who will prepare the recipes. Each secret ingredient will improve the recipe and please Franklin. He'll then reward players with Turkey Day items.

In order to get these recipes, Animal Crossing players have to complete them with Franklin first. Once they do that, they will appear as DIY recipes in Nook's Cranny for sale. They can purchase them like any other recipe.

𝖟𝖆𝖑🦇@ACNH🍂 @rottenrosen ACNH | my kitchen 🍂

Getting ready for Turkey Day 🦃 ACNH | my kitchen 🍂Getting ready for Turkey Day 🦃 https://t.co/o68jsG11cF

As for the rest of Turkey Day, it will look like this:

Franklin, the Chef this time of year, will appear near Resident Services wearing a hat.

A cooking table with cookware and ingredients will be set up outside Resident Services.

Dining tables and other holiday decorations will be set up for the festivities.

Villagers will put on Thanksgiving hats, carry food and drinks and gather around the plaza.

Special Thanksgiving music will play all day.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Animal Crossing players can expect Turkey Day to arrive tomorrow at 9:00 AM local time.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Danyal Arabi