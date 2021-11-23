Katrina fortunes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know

Katrina has returned to Animal Crossing, making her New Horizons debut as part of the 2.0 update. The update introduced a ton of features and also expanded on existing features, including Harv's Island. Katrina and her Fortune Shop can be found on Harv's Island after it is fully funded (100,000 bells).

Working exactly as she did in previous games, Katrina controls the luck on the island and the curses. Players can visit her to find out their luck in certain categories at the beginning of the day.

If they don't visit her, there won't be any luck, as it is a special feature activated by speaking to Katrina and does not affect players otherwise. Here's what players should know about Katrina and their luck in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Luck in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How Katrina does it

Players can visit Katrina and receive their fortune every single day. If they do, they have four categories that can be influenced by luck.

Belongings

Health

Friendship

Money

These four categories can have good or bad luck on any given day. Whatever the luck is, it can have drastic effects on those categories.

GuyWithThePie @guywiththepie #ACNH #NintendoSwitch Just got Katrina. Pretty cool how her crystal ball displays your passport photo. (Which went pretty well with the fortune I got...) #AnimalCrossing Just got Katrina. Pretty cool how her crystal ball displays your passport photo. (Which went pretty well with the fortune I got...) #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/jpb6zgvNYt

For the belongings category, if luck is good, villagers will give more gifts to Animal Crossing players on that day. Additionally, tools will not lose durability when used. However, if the luck is bad, tools will lose durability even faster than normal. Animal Island will not have a Gyroid fragment either, and Nook Miles tickets won't let players go to Gold Island.

For the money category, if the luck is good, 1,000 bell bags turn into 3,000. Hitting rocks has a better chance of finding gold nuggets. If it's bad, players will get no gold nuggets and there will be less bells in a balloon gift.

Sabrina @lol94FREAK I got a fortune from Katrina telling me "my luck with good health will diminish" and that apparently means eating a lot of sand & dirt lol #ACNH I got a fortune from Katrina telling me "my luck with good health will diminish" and that apparently means eating a lot of sand & dirt lol #ACNH https://t.co/Voc9jJmpa8

For the health category, eating food will last a lot longer if the luck is good. If it's bad, food will only go half as far and Animal Crossing players have twice the chance for tripping and falling.

Katrina can rate friendships for both players and villagers (Image via Nintendo)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Finally, for the friendship category, if the luck is good, Animal Crossing players will gain a point of friendship with villagers they've spoken to before and can get more gifts from them. If it's bad, they will lose three points with those same villagers.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Atul S