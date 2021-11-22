Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Secret features with Katrina and the Fortune Shop

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update arrived a few weeks ago and it completely changed the game. Several new villagers were added, while former staples of the franchise returned as well. Brewster, Tortimer, Kapp'n and Katrina all made their comebacks and stepped right back into their familiar roles.

Katrina returned and landed in a brand new shop on Harv's Island, alongside seven other villagers. Her shop, the Fortune Shop, specializes in luck and fortune. However, both Katrina and her Fortune Shop have a few tricks up their sleeves.

Secrets uncovered about Katrina and the Fortune Shop in Animal Crossing

The first secret that players are finding is that Katrina will give players a mini dharma, which is a furniture item that can also be crafted into a larger version. Katrina will give players this item the day after she purifies them of bad luck, which costs 10,000 bells.

Another unknown feature of Katrina is that luck only exists when players talk to her. There are games where luck is a constant and random factor, but not in Animal Crossing. The only way for luck to be present is to go talk to Katrina. Animal Crossing players simply won't have random bad luck after that.

Katrina's luck feature will affect one of four categories in Animal Crossing. Image via Nintendo

Having good luck with belongings will leave players' tools immune to breakage that day. This gives players a chance to break rocks and search for other items with their tools on days where they have good luck.

Villagers will also give better gifts on the day that they have good luck. This will also be a good day to visit Kapp'n, as he is guaranteed to take players to a rare Animal Crossing mystery island.

Having good luck with money effectively triples the potential income for that day. Each 1,000 bell bag will have 3,000 bells for the day, making it a great day to look for those bells. Digging up bells without breaking the shovel would be the best case scenario for players on days with good luck.

