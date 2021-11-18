Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update: Secret features in Harv's Island shops

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update brought tons of features and changes to the game. While most of the update and the Happy Home Paradise DLC's features have been documented, there have also been a lot of unknown or secret features added as well.

Harv's Island was arguably the recipient of the biggest update. It got a massive expansion and added eight new shops for villagers like Kicks, Leif, Redd, Tortimer and more. However, these shops have a few tricks up their sleeve. Here are a few of the secret features added to them in the Animal Crossing 2.0 update.

Features discovered on Harv's Island shops after Animal Crossing 2.0 update

Katrina's shop received a secret feature in the update alongside her reintroduction to the Animal Crossing franchise. Katrina is essentially in control of luck and curses in the game making it her main feature. However, she will give players a mini dharma that can later be crafted into a larger version once players get the appropriate DIY recipe.

Tortimer, who runs the storage shop on the island, will secretly show up as Cornimer during acorn season. He will give Animal Crossing players an acorn a day, which can be really helpful towards completing the crafting recipes that need them.

Redd's raffle isn't a new feature, but it has changed since he now has a more permanent home on Harv's Island. It received a few new food items that many players weren't aware of. Soda cans and ice creams are the main items that he can now give away. One of his secret items is the pocket book, which is a new 2.0 item.

Redd no longer travels, but he is still shady. Image via Nintendo

Nook's Cranny also received a few secret additions as there are several new items, including a duster, that weren't previously known. These are available for regular purchase in the cabinet.

After several purchases at the Roost, Brewster has a few secrets of his own. There are a few gameplay features that will unlock but the big secret is the Brewstoid, Brewster's own Gyroid. Animal Crossing players can unlock this and they can unlock the ability to take coffee home with them.

