What are the different kinds of island ordinances in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Island ordinances are one of the most useful additions in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update. With all of the new and returning villagers, the Roost, Harv's Island expansion and the Happy Home Paradise DLC, there's tons to be excited about, but island ordinances have the potential to affect the game the most.

Island ordinances can drastically change life on an island for Animal Crossing players. There are four different kinds of ordinances that have been introduced. They all have very different effects and will benefit certain players more than others. Here's a breakdown of all four island ordinances.

What the Four new Animal Crossing island ordinances do

Introduced in the 2.0 update to Animal Crossing are the Early Bird ordinance, Bell Boom ordinance, Night Owl ordinance and the Beautiful Island ordinance. These, however, are not making their franchise debut. Ordinances were present in Animal Crossing: New Leaf prior to this game.

There are four ordinances players can enact. (Image via Nintendo)

The Early Bird ordinance allows shops on the island to open up earlier along with waking up villagers. The shops in question include the Able Sisters Tailor Shop and Nook's Cranny.

Each villager will wake up around two hours earlier than usual. This can be very useful for players who find themselves having more free time to play in the morning.

The Bell Boom ordinance will increase the buy and sell prices of items to boost the island's economy. Selling prices will increase by 20 percent, making items much more valuable. This is another popular ordinance because it increases profits for players on the island, which is arguably one of the most important parts of the game.

gray🌙 @arcteris_ enacted the bell boom ordinance bc i want to pay off my loans + i never see items that i REALLY need to have. THEN AN ITEM I REALLY NEED TO HAVE SHOWED UP IMMEDIATELY AFTER enacted the bell boom ordinance bc i want to pay off my loans + i never see items that i REALLY need to have. THEN AN ITEM I REALLY NEED TO HAVE SHOWED UP IMMEDIATELY AFTER https://t.co/xoR6bkYJVd

The Night Owl ordinance makes shops and villagers active later in the day than they normally are. This will affect the Able Sisters Tailor Shop and Nook's Cranny, mainly, making them stay open up to three hours later.

Many villagers will even stay up for the majority of the night. This will help players who find themselves having more free time to play at night. Players who work during the day will no longer be crunched for time when they're able to get on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Beautiful Island ordinance, one of the most-used ordinances, affects the island's looks. It stops trash from spawning and eliminates cockroaches from the entire island. In addition, flowers won't wilt and will look beautiful all the time.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Each ordinance costs the same: 20,000 bells. It will take place the day after Animal Crossing players ask Isabelle to enact it.

Edited by Danyal Arabi