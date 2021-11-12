Animal Crossing: New Horizons island ordinances- What are they, how do they work and more

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update arrived recently and added tons of items and additions that players had been pleading with Nintendo for. Tons of fan-favorite villagers, the Roost, new shops and more were all added in this massive update.

One addition that might fly under the radar, when compared to the other new features, is the addition of island ordinances. This is not a brand new feature to the Animal Crossing franchise, however, because games like New Leaf implemented them.

Still, they can make a big impact on the game. Here's what players need to know.

Complete guide to new island ordinances in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are four total ordinances that Animal Crossing players can enact on their islands, though only one can be active at a time. These include:

Early Bird Ordinance

Beautiful Island Ordinance

Night Owl Ordinance

Bell Boom Ordinance

Isabelle will enact these ordiances, so players need to find her. Each one costs 20,000 bells and will take effect the day after Animal Crossing players talk to Isabelle.

Isabelle will enact the ordinances if players pay her for them. (Image via Nintendo)

Here's how they work. The Early Bird ordinance allows shops on the island to open up earlier along with waking up villagers. The shops in question include the Able Sisters Tailor Shop and Nook's Cranny. Each villager will wake up around two hours earlier than usual.

The Beautiful Island ordinance, typically one of the most-commonly used, affects the island's aesthetics. It will stop trash from spawning and eliminate cockroaches from the entire island. In addition, flowers won't wilt and look beautiful all the time.

Animal Crossing World 🐦☕ @ACWorldBlog On first launch after the Version 2.0 Update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Isabelle will introduce you to the new Island Ordinances feature and boat tours to mysterious islands by Kapp'n at the Pier! 🎉 #ACNH On first launch after the Version 2.0 Update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Isabelle will introduce you to the new Island Ordinances feature and boat tours to mysterious islands by Kapp'n at the Pier! 🎉 #ACNH https://t.co/SjytO1OiIR

The Night Owl ordinance makes shops and villagers active for later in the day than they normally are. This will also affect the Able Sisters Tailor Shop and Nook's Cranny, making them stay open up to three hours later. Many villagers will even stay up throughout the majority of the night.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Bell Boom ordinance will increase the buy and sell prices of items to boost the island's economy. Selling prices will increase by 20 percent, making items much more valuable. This is another popular ordinance because it increases profits for players on the island.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider