Guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise villager home redesign

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC, Happy Home Paradise, launched last week and has quickly become a fan favorite (Lottie's potential worker exploitation notwithstanding).

There are tons of features in it that give Animal Crossing players a lot more to do in a game that many felt was slowly dying. The update and DLC have both breathed new life into the game, even if it's for the final time.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC has several great features, but arguably one of the most useful is the ability to redesign villager houses. Tons of players have been frustrated with how their villagers' homes look, but that can all change now thanks to the DLC.

How to redesign villager homes with Animal Crossing DLC

The good news about the Happy Home Paradise DLC is that the unlockable aspects of it are pretty straightforward and simple to acquire. They require players to complete jobs for Lottie.

The bad news is that one of the features locked behind a job threshold is the villager home redesign.

Even worse news is that it'll be the last feature to get unlocked, meaning Animal Crossing players will have to unlock everything else before getting to that point. 30 jobs must be completed before unlocking that feature.

Once that's done, players will need to talk to Tom Nook about decorating and redesigning both the interior and exterior of houses on the island. They can then find the Happy Home Network on their Animal Crossing phone to begin the process.

They can find a client they want to redesign (or move to a different place). Players can then add and remove items from the interior and redesign the exterior. Animal Crossing fans finally have complete control over what their island looks like. Additionally, they don't have to remove villagers because their home doesn't match as they can just fix it and keep everyone truly happy, thanks to the DLC.

